SK Khoza is at it again, the actor is trending for all the wrong reasons after posting an explicit video on his timeline

The Black Door actor shared a steamy scene from the e.tv late night series in which he was all over Mam Rebs, a character played by Linda Sebezo

Social media users shared mixed views to the clip, while some slammed SK others said they don't see nothing wrong because the same scene aired on national TV

SK Khoza is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Black Door actor posted a clip of a steamy scene from the e.tv drama series.

SK Khoza posted an explicit video on his timeline. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The former The Queen star has been topping the trends list ever since he shared the raunchy clip on his timeline. In the juicy scene, SK is all over Mam Rebs, a role portrayed by Linda Sebezo.

ZAlebs reports that social media users have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on the clip. Some shared that it was just acting, saying that they didn't see anything wrong because the same scene aired on e.tv. Others slammed SK Khoza for sharing the clip that has since gone viral online.

@MyStupid_Friend said:

"SK Khoza is the rock star or our generation. He is the ultimate bad boy... He is what Jabu Pule was."

@KnownAs_Teetee wrote:

"Honestly, that SK Khoza video is nothing new if you've been watching @etvtheblackdoor from day 1.

@Bongani__Selepe commented:

"Wonder why some people are shocked with the videos SK Khoza posted coz they aired on ETV."

@minayza said:

"SK Khoza is officially Mzansi's baddest boy. He is undisputed and a champion."

@RileySZN added:

"SK Khoza is a menace to society."

Babes Wodumo and SK Khoza hang together, Mzansi shares juicy reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo and SK Khoza trended after a video of the two controversial stars surfaced on the timeline. The short clip had people's imaginations running wild.

Many hilariously shared that the two entertainers should not hang out together because of their bad behaviour while others felt sorry for the Wololo hitmaker's hubby, Mampintsha.

Some people even suggested that the stars were filming Only Fans content for SK Khoza's account. Many agreed that they were up to no good when they spent some time together.

Source: Briefly News