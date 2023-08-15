There are growing calls to cancel House Dj Prince Kaybee amid leaked s*x tape rumours

Cyan Boujee pointed at the Club Controller hitmaker as the source of her social disgrace

Kaybee allegedly denied the rumours, but even that failed to extinguish the growing fire

South Africans are calling for House DJ Prince Kaybee to be cancelled after being accused of leaking Cyan Boujee's steamy tape. Images: @princekaybee_sa, @cyan.boujee

Prince Kaybee may be the latest victim of South Africa's brutal cancel culture after he was accused of leaking Cyan Boujee's steamy tape.

Cyan Boujee speaks out on Podcast and Chill

The influencer had an interview with Podcast and Chill about her demise, and a snippet of the video made it on Twitter.

She told the hosts that she was 19 years old when their sneaky link resulted in recording the saucy video.

Calls on social media grow to cancel Kaybee

Social media users joined forces to find Prince Kaybee cancellable. This is what the bandwagon looked like:

@_mthokozisi_ asked:

"So when is Prince Kaybee getting cancelled?"

@ymogwere weighed in:

"I think Prince Kaybee should be cancelled. This is a cancelable person if anything that lady is anything to go by."

@gagegigogu1231 wanted to see something:

"Waiting for the cancel gang to say Prince Kaybee is a r*pist. I want to tsakatsa all the cancel gang."

@brandon_kock_1 noted:

"Prince Kaybee is also a racist. Can't believe this. Cancel culture loading. O jah. His career is already gone."

@SizweA_Maduna said:

"Cancel culture has made all of us to be uptight, 5 years ago this would be funny as hell."

Two events drop Kelly Khumalo

In another story on Briefly News, Afropop singer Kelly Khumalo was canned from two shows in a week.

The star was scheduled for multiple shows in August but was sacked from the Tribute to Women and the Maseru Jazz Festival. The organisers were pushed by public pressure that motioned for the singer to be cancelled amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The former Orlando Pirates goalie and Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at her Vosloorus home in October 2014, and the killers of her baby daddy have not yet been found.

