Controversial podcaster MacG decided to weigh in on what Sonia Booth had to say about stay-at-home moms

The Podcast and Chill founder totally disagreed with the former model's advice during a debate on his podcast

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Sonia Booth had to say

MacG reacted to Sonia Booth's comments.

Once again, the South African businesswoman and former model Sonia Booth has hogged headlines after her messy divorce with the former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth.

MacG disagrees with Sonia Booth's advice

Recently, the former model had social media abuzz after she revealed that full-time stay-at-home mothers are allowed to receive a monthly salary from their husbands, as this is equivalent to a full-time job. Booth encouraged wives to have a sit-down with their husbands and consider getting a lawyer and signing a formal contract.

However, it seems that her words rubbed the controversial podcaster and Podcast and Chill founder MacG the wrong way as he seemed not to agree with what Booth had to say. He further mentioned that it's a choice that the wife has decided to be a full-time stay-at-home mom.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sonia Booth's advice

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Sonia Booth had to say about full-time stay-at-home wives.

Here are some of the comments below:

@1blackteacup said:

"Honestly, Sonia has a point. Being a stay-at-home wife or mom is real work—physical, emotional, and mental."

@JackiePhamotse wrote:

"This is the mentality you get when you’re dealing with boys."

@KKMatlhomane responded:

"OK, we could do that, no problem as long as you would sign a prenup."

@Classic_OG90 replied:

"I personally think that contract is only suitable for single mothers, if we think of it. NOT for someone who I still provide for as well, unless she is willing to call it quits, then we can sign that."

@joburgbeerfrat commented:

"If it's she gets paid, it's a job, if it's a job, and she doesn't deliver, she gets fired without compensation."

@MoeketsiMokatsa mentioned:

"Modern black woman has turned into rubbish. Stay-at-home women have always been financial managers in a household before this selfish generation emerged. The money our mothers received had nothing to do with being paid. Now you're paying someone to be a wife and a mother? Sies."

@deoverthinkr stated:

"I'm a stay-at-home mom due to unemployment, but I disagree, yes, it would be nice, but we're getting out of line in starting to act like being a mom is a favour to the kids, come on, hate MacG but come on."

