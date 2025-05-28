Businesswoman Sonia Booth is trending after revealing that being a stay-at-home wife is equivalent to a full-time job and should come with a monthly salary

Matthew Booth's ex-wife recommended considering legal measures, such as hiring a lawyer and signing a formal contract, when it comes to marriage

Her remarks sparked controversy online, with many blaming her for her failed marriage to former Bafana Bafana star Booth

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Businesswoman, international model and public speaker Sonia Pule-Booth is making headlines after sharing marriage advice during her interview on Engineer Your Life.

Businesswoman Sonia Booth during a speaking engagement. Images: soniabooth

Source: Instagram

Despite her big wins, Sonia Booth has made headlines with her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Matthew Booth.

The two had a public fallout in 2022 after she exposed her husband’s infidelity on social media.

Sonia Booth’s marriage advice draws criticism

Two years later, their divorce was finalised after a year and five months of legal battles.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Since their divorce, she has opened up about her struggles and failed marriage with Matthew Booth. During one of her interviews, she said:

“It drained me emotionally, physically and financially.”

However, it seems Sonia still has much to share regarding her love life, which she tried to keep under wraps.

During her recent interview, she said that being a stay-at-home wife is a full job, which she believes should be remunerated.

She went on to say that she believes one should receive a monthly salary for one's part in raising children and managing the household.

The businesswoman also noted that getting a lawyer and signing a formal contract is something to consider.

Netizens blast Sonia Booth after marriage advice

Sonia Booth was pictured at a public appearance. Image: soniabooth

Source: Instagram

Thanks to her huge social media following, her remarks have thrust her into the top trends, and many have flooded online with their two cents.

Her advice fell flat, as netizens took a swipe at her thoughts about marriage. Some were quick to blame her for their failed marriages.

Others made it known that marriage was not a contract but an institution.

@Samora_RSA commented:

"Marriage is not for the rebellious. It's a simple law: THE MAN LEADS. THE WOMAN FOLLOWS."

@mnm_meya noted:

"If you think raising your own kids is a full-time job, you need help."

@visse_ss commented:

"Modern housewifery: where affection comes with terms and conditions, and love is billable by the month. It's less partnership, more payroll."

@yangamessi commented:

"This one, you can see she’s very controlling, that’s why her marriage didn’t last."

However, others supported her thoughts, noting that being a stay-at-home wife was a full-time job.

@Jikingqina commented:

"I would agree with that."

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni win big

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Matthew Booth and his new girlfriend scored a big win.

The two have been keeping it low-key since Matthew Booth’s dramatic fallout with Sonia, but their big wins often thrust them into top trends.

After all, this is not the first time they have made headlines with their wins.

Source: Briefly News