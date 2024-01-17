Former South African model Sonia Booth updated fans about her ongoing divorce from her husband Matthew Booth

She clarified misinformation on social media and shared details about her estranged husband's mistress, Bongani Mthombeni-Moller

Sonia's updates provide insight into the timeline and developments of her divorce and her husband's extramarital affair

Former South African model Sonia Booth has updated her fans and followers about the details of her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Matthew Booth.

Sonia Booth has shared more details about her ongoing divorce. Image: @soniabooth and Carl Fourie/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Sonia Booth opens up about her divorce

Sonia Booth has had enough of being tagged in false stories on social media. The former model and businesswoman who made headlines after revealing her husband Matthew Booth's cheating drama on social media has shared another update.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sonia gave nosey fans and followers a detailed update on when her husband filed for their divorce and where it's currently at. She wrote:

"Let me set the record straight considering I am tagged on posts with misinformed and incorrect utterances. He filed for divorce on 9 November 2022.

Sonia Booth shares details about Bongani Mthombeni-Moller

Not only did Sonia Booth disclose details about her and the former Bafana Bafana's failed marriage. She also shared details about her estranged husband's mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller's marriage. She noted that her divorce was finalised late last year after filing in February 2023.

"She filed for divorce in November 2023, her divorce was finalised in Nov 2023. Ours is still ongoing."

Sonia Booth wins defamation case against Bongani Mthombeni-Moller

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth came back victorious from her recent court case. This came after the former model exposed her ex-husband Matthew Booth's Cheesecake cheating scandal.

After making headlines for a year-long since she exposed her ex-hubby's cheating ways on social media, the former model and businesswoman recently won the defamation case against Bongani Mthombeni-Moller. According to the news and gossip page MDNews, the case was dismissed, and Mthombeni-Moller was ordered to pay Sonia's legal fees over R75k.

