Matthew Booth and his mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller are thriving after last year's cheesecake scandal

A post by Musa Khawula captured the couple driving to a friend's wedding, drawing attention to their PDA

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the couple's pictures

Retired Mzansi footballer Matthew Booth and his mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller are living their best lives after the cheesecake scandal last year.

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni-Moller attended a friend's wedding together. Image: @bonganimthombenimoller and Carl Fourie/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Matthew Booth and Bongani serve cute couple goals

It looks like Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni-Muller are still going strong despite the scandal surrounding their relationship. The pair who charted trends after being exposed for cheating on their partners served couple goals on the timeline recently.

A post shared by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his timeline shows the two smiling at each other while driving to a friend's wedding. The post read:

"The very married Bongani Mthombeni-Moller attends a friend's wedding with her married boyfriend Matthew Booth; who'd rather bake cheesecake at 2H00am to impress Bongani instead of baking cake for his child's birthday."

SA reacts to Matthew and Bongani's pictures

Social media users weighed in on the controversial couple. Many said Sonia Booth made them love each other more when she exposed their affair.

@Kharrotie said:

"Well, Sonia did them a favour because they can now love each other in public without hiding. They clear love each other's company these two febes and they deserve each other( masepa a bona❤️)"

@Tiino_Savage1 added:

"Mathew Booth and ugly a$$ women"

@m_kobene added:

"Bongani snatched and is not turning back!!"

@GI_Irvin noted:

"He looks happy that’s great."

