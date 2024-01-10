Sonia Booth won the defamation case against her ex-hubby's new lover, Bongani Mthombeni-Moller

This comes after Sonia exposed Matthew Booth's infidelity with Mthombeni-Moller

The case was dismissed, and Bongani was ordered to pay Sonia's legal fees of over R 75K

Sonia Booth won the defamation case recently. Image: @soniabooth

Sonia Booth came back victorious from her recent court case. This came after the former model exposed her ex-husband Matthew Booth's Cheesecake cheating scandal.

Sonia Booth wins defamation case

After making headlines for a year-long since she exposed her ex-hubby's cheating ways on social media, the former model and businesswoman recently won the defamation case against Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

According to the news and gossip page MDNews, the case was dismissed, and Mthombeni-Moller was ordered to pay Sonia's legal fees over R75k. The page also posted the full story on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"The case was dismissed and Mthombeni-Moller was ordered to pay Booth's legal fees of over R75k, Zimoja report. Despite the ruling, Mthombeni-Moller disputed the taxation and requested a hearing, which is set for May. Sonia expressed her frustration, stating that lawsuits are not for those with 'little purses.'

"Sonia finds solace in her legal triumph, especially considering the public scrutiny and accusations of her allegedly exaggerating the affair. Despite both parties initially denying the involvement earlier in the year, Matthew and Mthombeni-Moller gained attention when Sonia publicly disclosed the scandal on social media.

"Matthew and Mthombeni-Moller, who refuted the rumors of their affair last year, have now publicly acknowledged their relationship by posting pictures of themselves being affectionate, traveling together, and participating in various events. The duo was observed most recently attending a wedding for a mutual friend over the weekend."

Sonia Booth starts a cheesecake company

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth created a Marula Cheesecake passionfruit ice cream business. She had received a lot of support from her followers, and some placed orders from various parts of the country.

Because we are in the winter season and load shedding inconvenienced the country, she decided to create a liqueur instead.

