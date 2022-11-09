Sonia Booth has shared more evidence of her husband, soccer legend Matthew Booth's cheating ways, and Mzansi is seeing him in a different light

According to the screenshots Sonia shared, Matthew doesn't even prioritise family matters when his alleged mistress Bongani Möller is concerned

South African peeps have sent love and light to the heartbroken woman as she is going through a dark time in her marriage

The plot has thickened in Matthew Booth's alleged cheating scandal. Sonia, his wife, shared more details about Matthew and his alleged mistress Bongani Möller .

Social media came to a halt when Sonia came out with evidence proving that the football legend is allegedly romantically involved with another woman.

Sonia Booth says Matthew Booth once left their son's football match to hang out with Bongani Möller. @soniabooth

On Instagram, Sonia provided more concrete evidence after a tweep by the social media handle @waah_n shared pics of Booth and Bongani dining out. The Tweep provided extra details about the pics saying she caught Matthew in the act while hanging out with her friends.

It appears that the peep had reached out to Sonia before she exposed the former Mamelodi Sundowns player. Sonia shared screenshots of the email she received on 15 October 2022 containing the trending pics.

Also in the email, the peep revealed that Matthew and Bongani were balling, spending money on food and alcohol.

Sonia Booth reveals more evidence related to Matthew Booth's cheating scandal

The heartbroken wife said she suddenly had the urge to open her emails after airing her marriage's dirty laundry. Luckily, she found the email from the online peep.

According to Sonia's Instagram caption, Matthew was supposed to take care of family matters but cancelled just to hang out with Bongani. Sonia wrote:

" I looked at my diary, 15 Oct the legend left during Noah's football match and asked if I could take Noah back home with me."

Peeps react to the new evidence Sonia shared

@__rethabile shared:

"They were brazen as hell. Sitting side to side with your side chick at a restaurant is crazy business."

@manzinivictoria56 reacted:

"It seems like there's nothing left of the marriage at this stage. Not you or your children are important to this man. Do what's best for you and your children and your dignity. Exit sis and go on with your life. I wish you peace and happiness ❤️❤️"

@mampho1_g_ replied:

"Yoh haa! Men are always choosing themselves not even their own children can make them selfless."

@precious_risimati wrote:

"Sis Sonia, know that there are millions of people praying for God's peace and strength over you and your children. God says "do not fear, I am with you". Sending you love and light❤️"

@_____lonjeile____ said:

"The least he could have done was getting her braces, she needs them big time!!!"

@keri_nakerry also said:

"Eyewitness with receipts. Women standing together. Be strong lady"

@liyana_beautyhaus commented:

"The fact that she comments on EVERY SINGLE POST he makes with . She has no shame"

@ramoletsiskitchen also shared:

"I noticed one thing from Bongi's IG account. In all photos where the Legend is present, they are close and hugging."

@mihlotirosemaimela

"I promise you, people, she was stressing before, but now she is fine. Women take these actions after accepting everything and taken a final decision. Strength to you sesi."

Sonia Booth airs her marriage's dirty laundry

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair since early 2022. Matthew Booth was cheating with Bongani Moller.

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and 18-year-old son Nate Booth.

Zalebs reports that Sonia Booth took to social media to expose Matthew Booth. Sonia details that her husband has been having an affair with Bongani Möller since Valentine's Day, February 2022.

