The price of designer bathing suits

In one of the last few episodes on the Durban reality TV show, Londie London ignited drama when she asked the ladies not to wear Shein bathing suits to her pool party.

"I wanna invite you guys to a pool party so we can chill out and dive into the water in our swimsuits. Oh, yeah, designer bikinis only. High-end, not just designer. No Shein," she said

She got labelled a classist by many viewers who found her views distasteful. Now, a fan on TikTok with the handle @OilipaMwambi visited two high-end designer stores to compare the prices of designer swimsuits.

In the video shared on X by @Zola_Radebe1, the fan visited Burberry and found that the two-piece suit is priced separately. The top cost R8.4K and the bottom cost R7.4K. The colour determines the price, with the pink one being the most expensive.

She later visited Gucci, and the formality was the same. However, the two-piece was on the expensive side with the top costing R14,800 and the bottom costing R14,900.

Mzansi shocked by price of bikinis

Netizens were shocked to find out the cost of a two-piece swimsuit. However, some felt as though some of the housewives were not cast properly if they could not afford to spend this much money on a swimsuit.

@NananaNov shared:

"Honestly, those Durban housewives were crying for R15k bikinis? Someone needs to be fired for casting them."

@AmberNgwenya joked:

"We really let Andy Cohen down. Oh my dear, we made a fool out of him."

@Skatietjie2 reacted:

"Of course, a payslip won't work here."

@Zola_Radebe stated:

"True. But the twins work in medicine/therapy, so maybe bona ke?"

@NananaNov joked:

"Honestly Andy Coehn is probably just sitting there thinking “damn this was mistake.”

@R_MeYee replied:

"These shops are never in the malls that I am in. I'm certainly not the target market."

@Amanda asked:

"So, they couldn't afford this, then what are they doing on the show?"

@Penelope_Mph0 stated:

"Oh, that's why they cried.?A degree and a radio station job won't get you these."

@mpofana_phiwe replied:

"So they couldn't afford R15k?? I know Slee was financially over stretched, but I think she would have delivered hawuuu."

@vutlharee reacted:

"Mntase. These ladies cannot afford this. Salary of an Optometrist doesn’t allow you to flash it on that."

Nonku Williams dumps RHOD

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams is leaving The Real Housewives of Durban.

Fans are shattered by the OG housewife's departure, with many claiming that the show wouldn't be the same without her.

