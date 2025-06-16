Horse Falls After Large Man Tries to Ride It in Video, SA Cracks Up

One viral video captured the moment a man was helped onto a horse to go riding, but it ended in a disaster

The clip showing the horse riding activity gone wrong went viral on Facebook, as many people were thoroughly amused by the spectacle

Online users could not help but make fun of the situation after seeing the horse ride disaster unfold in a video

One man became a viral sensation after trying to ride a horse. The man's difficulty with horse riding became prime entertainment content for netizens.

A man tried to ride a horse in a video, and people were thoroughly amused by the result. Image: Relationships and Dating / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many people thought the man's situation with the horse tried to write was hilarious. Online users shared jokes at the expense of the man who did his best trying to ride a horse.

Man fails to ride horse

In a video posted on Facebook by Relationships and Dating, a heavy-set man was assisted onto the back of a horse. The gent looked unstable when the men helping him tried to let him go so that he could sit up straight on the horse. The horse initially looked shaky under his weight as he was not able to maintain balance. Eventually, the horse fell over, and the man toppled over with it. Watch the video of the disastrous horse riding adventure below:

Man falls on shark

In another story, a man was having fun at the beach on the edge of a rock. He was enthralled after spotting a shark in the water beneath him, and he lost his footing. The man lost his footing and landed on the shark. Peeps were mortified by the video.

A video of a man falling on a shark in a video went viral on TikTok. Image: Cat Gennaro

Source: Getty Images

South Africa needs jokes about failed horse ride

Many people found the clip of the man and the horse hilarious. Online users shared light-hearted comments about the men and the horse.

Tov M. Lubega said:

"I thought they are supposed to be the strongest animals! What kind of horse is this?🤔"

Nana Dankwa wrote:

"The horse said naa not today...am not breaking my back for this 🤣"

Precious Ntebo Lephoto added:

"They should have put the horse on top of him, that would work 😆"

Taniesha Miller wrote:

"The workmen had to let out that laugh😂 come on bigs, you know that ain’t right 🤣🤣"

Joe Crunchq added:

"The horse is struggling to even hold his weight."

Ominde Mac Ogola commented:

"Weighing more than the horse."

Le-toya Gunzalez wondered:

"Now why would Biggs even do that 🤣😆🤣"

Sands Nkonde added:

"Why??? He probably weighs more than the horse."

