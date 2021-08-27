Police Minister Bheki Cele to Visit the Home of Slain SAPS Officer

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting the family of a female police officer who was fatally shot on Thursday

The police officer and her partner were attacked and robbed by unknown suspects who managed to escape with their firearms

SAPS officers have arrested three men who have been impersonating police on Thursday in Kempton Park

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Police Bheki Cele will be making a visit to the home of a female police officer who was murdered in the line of duty on Friday, 27 August.

The South African Police Services issued a statement on their Facebook page stating that Cele would be visiting the family of Sergeant Mogale to pay his respects.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting the home of a slain police officer who was shot in the head by unknown suspects. Image: Lisa Hnatowicz

According to the statement, Mogale and her partner Sergeant Petje were attacked by unknown assailants at a retail store in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni on Thursday, 26 August. The assailants managed to disarm the officers and fatally shot Mogale in the head.

Petje sustained no injuries during the attacks. The suspects have not been apprehended and they managed to take off with two police service pistols. Cele will be visiting the homes of both officers after receiving a full briefing from the SAPS provincial management.

SAPS arrest 3 fake cops in Kempton Park

SAPs officers have arrested three men who have been masquerading as Metro Police officers on Thursday. The suspects are expected to make appearances at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 August, according to the SAPS official website.

They were apprehended on the Kempton Park R21 Highway in Johannesburg. The suspects were found in a white Toyota Corolla that was fitted with police blue lights. They were also dressed in Metro Police uniforms.

Police found unlicensed firearms after searching the vehicle. The suspects are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, impersonating the police and hijacking.

SAPS pays tribute to veteran with 14 years of experience in the Tactical Response Team

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service has continued to honour its female officers who stand out to celebrate Women's Month.

Today, the SAPS have honoured Sergeant Minah Thinane, a veteran of 14 years. She has made a massive contribution to the Tshwane Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The Facebook post by the SAPS said the following:

"As a member of the TRT Unit, the member responds to medium to high-risk operations which include Cash-In-Transit (CIT) heists, armed robberies as well as the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

As a member of the TRT unit, Sergeant Thinane also tracks, locates and facilitates the apprehension of perpetrators of crime, especially those involved in serious and violent crimes, such as the killing of police officials."

