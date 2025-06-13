A South African woman has inspired many by sharing her journey of going back to Grade 11 at 31 to complete her studies

The lady revealed how her decision to return to school at 31 led to her securing a permanent job at 37

Her story has gone viral on TikTok, motivating thousands, especially women, to consider going back to school and pursuing their academic dreams

A South African woman has captured hearts across the country after sharing her inspiring journey of going back to school at the age of 31 and finding success.

A South African woman shared how she returned to Grade 11 at 31 and secured a permanent job by 37.

Woman shows off her success after going back to Grade 11 at 31

Taking to her social media account under the handle @ziphoo87. On the 12th of June 2025, taking to her social media account under the handle @ziphoo87, the lady revealed how she returned to Grade 11 at the age of 31 to complete her studies.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, it has gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Despite societal pressures and the stigma often associated with older students re-entering the classroom, @ziphoo87 was determined to achieve her goals.

According to her, going back to school was never an easy decision, but she felt it was necessary. She had previously dropped out due to undisclosed challenges, but she always hoped for a second chance.

Fast forward, she has seen her hard work yield fruit, as she shared that she now has a permanent job at 37. @ziphoo87 went on to advise people to go back to school.

Her courage and determination quickly earned praise from Mzansi, with many calling her a beacon of hope for those who may have given up on their academic dreams.

The woman's story has touched thousands of people online, especially women who have been inspired to consider returning to school themselves.

Watch the inspiring video of the woman's touching story below:

SA applauds the lady's bold move

The online community was inspired by the young woman as they flocked to the comments section to praise her for her bold move, while some shared their own experiences, with some revealing that they, too, had returned to school later in life.

Fundi Qotyiwe said:

"Did Grade 12 at 36, I am Now a Registered Nurse."

Tumi added:

"36 just finished my nursing and just bagged a permanent job, and doing HR aside, and about to graduate in a year, and I’m not done until I bag that PHD I want to be addressed as Dr."

Ntombi was impressed:

"Proud of you, stranger. I cannot wait to post this. I went back to Grade 11 at the age of 26, bagged a degree at the age of 32. Permanent job pending."

Mandlovum4 expressed:

"Best thing I’ve seen on the internet today."

PinkiePonkie commented:

"Well done, mama you are inspiring us to go back to school."

Nuh replied:

"Wow, cc, you are inspiring."

South Africans who went back to school

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround.

Imagine returning to high school at 30, not to relive your teenage years but to pave the way for a brighter future.

One brave young lady wowed Mzansi after revealing that she had dropped out of university to return to school.

