A lady proved her viewers that one is never too old to get an education as she shared her journey of returning to school

The content creator expressed how she felt about her return in a video making rounds online

South Africans were inspired by the stunner's story as they headed to the comments section expressing their thoughts

A woman in South Africa has inspired many after deciding to go back to school to further her education.

A lady in South Africa inspired Mzansi with her story of going back to school at 33. Image: @mpumimlambo

Source: TikTok

Woman goes back to school at 33

The hun who goes by the handle @mpumimlambo on TikTok shared her story which has gained traction online, with South Africans praising her courage and dedication to self-improvement.

@mpumimlambo shared her journey on the internet where she explained that she always dreamed of completing her studies but faced several challenges along the way. Now, at 33, she has taken the bold step to return to the university to further her studies in psychology, proving that it is never too late to chase one’s dreams.

The content creator's story has resonated with many people in Mzansi, particularly those who have faced similar struggles. Some praised her for prioritising education despite the societal pressures that often discourage older individuals from going back to school.

While taking to her TikTok caption @mpumimlambo expressed how she felt about her return to the classroom saying:

"Ohhh and my attention span is non-existent for now."

Take a look at the video of the woman below:

SA applauds the lady's bold move

The online community was inspired by the young woman as they flocked to the comments section to praise her for her bold move while some shared their own experiences, with some revealing that they, too, had returned to school later in life.

Nombuso Gwamanda said:

"The girls are up, 90s babies I'm proud of us life will be lovely in our 40s and beyond."

Ayanda Busi Simelane shared:

"I decided to go back at the age of 35."

M🇿🇦 wrote:

"At 45, I'm not dying without a degree."

Kamo expressed:

"Went back to school at the age of 32, next year I am graduating."

entleatrealife replied:

"I think you were sent cause I wanna go back and I'm also 33, wanna do demonology funds are in between me and school."

Spetinomat wrote:

"My aunt went back to school at the age of 38. She now lives in a mansion. She inspires me too much."

Thato Sunny commented:

Decided to go at the age of 27, I'm excited, nervous and scared, but I'm really proud of myself."

South Africans who went back to school

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround.

previously reported that a young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround. Imagine returning to high school at 30, not to relive your teenage years but to pave the way for a brighter future.

One brave young lady wowed Mzansi after revealing that she had dropped out of university to return to school.

