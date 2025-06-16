Nelly and Ashanti’s new reality series, We Belong Together, premieres on June 26 on Peacock and explores their rekindled romance

Thanks to the couple's huge social media following, the trailer has gone viral, racking up thousands of reactions and comments

The eight-episode series offers a candid look at their relationship, touching on parenting, shared living, and second chances at love

Nelly and Ashanti are making headlines after the trailer for their eight-episode reality series, “We Belong Together,” dropped.

Nelly and Ashanti were spotted at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Baby2Baby Gala.

Their reality series, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together, premieres on June 26 on Peacock.

Ashanti and Nelly reflect on love and second chances

Thanks to their huge social media following, the trailer has gained thousands of comments and reactions since its release.

Fans have been trying to connect the dots about their love life, often thrusting them into top trends.

The eight-episode series will give fans a front-row seat as the couple explores their rekindled romance and growing family.

No doubt, the show’s trailer hints at a range of relatable challenges the couple will navigate from shared home to parenting style.

The two had an on-and-off relationship for a decade before calling it quits in 2013. Nine years later, they kissed and made up, ready to take the plunge.

A year later, in December 2023, the two married in secret according to the rumour mill.

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their first child, Kareem Kenkaide, less than a year after getting married.

Briefly News noted that Nelly was responsible for their son’s name. According to Peacock’s description of the show:

"The unscripted series follows the electrifying journey of the beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the parenting challenges while juggling their thriving careers."

However, it further notes their series as an “exploration of love’s second chances.”

Briefly, News revealed that the two are also producers of the reality series, which has since thrust them into the top trends.

Are Ashanti and Nelly expecting again?

Fans have been trying to connect the dots if the two are expecting, as alleged by the media.

News of their second baby has been making rounds since the trailer, but no official confirmation has been made since the rumours started in 2024.

Earlier this year, while speaking to the media, Ashanti revealed she still has the baby fever.

Ashanti and Nelly were spotted at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She hinted that the two might have ‘one or two more' but did not reveal when. Speaking to the media at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards, she said:

“Looking at my baby’s face, it’s just like, ‘Oh, one or two more!"

A few weeks back, Keyshia Cole confused fans when she mentioned the rumoured pregnancy on air.

"Shout-out to Ashanti, 'cause I mean, she's amazing. She got a baby, she's pregnant again."

Fans react to Nelly and Ashanti's 'second baby' rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans flooded social media with mixed reactions to the news of Ashanti and Nelly’s second child.

Undoubtedly, the news often thrusts the two into the top trends, and they often brush it off.

