An excited DJ messed up his set while playing for a live audience that was looking forward to his mix

In a TikTok video, the musician was getting hyped when he ran into a disaster during his performance

Online users had jokes about the live musician when he fumbled during a crucial moment on stage

A DJ's performance went south while he was playing an amapiano hit. Online users were thoroughly amused by the viral video of the DJ.

A TikTok video shows a DJ playing an amapiano song and failing to mix. Image: @vono280

Source: TikTok

The post on tiktok received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, making fun of the DJ.

DJ loses the plot in TikTok video

A DJ in a TikTok video by @vono280 was playing a popular song. The DJ wanted to do something on the beat drop on an amapiano banger, but it backfired. He tried to recover but still failed.

Watch the video below:

Crowd laughs at DJ in TikTok video

Online users thought the amapiano mix fail was hilarious. Many commented that even the crowd couldn't keep its composure.

Read the comments below:

JoyElkane said:

"It's the attempt to bring it back for me and failing still."

naledi hopewell commented:

"Yohhhhhhhh he really thought tht he was going to nail it."

Lethabo Masera joked:

"It's bro walking away just before it happens."

Uthingo.LweSawoti. added:

"The way he opened his arms ngathi wenza into e'right."

ModikoaLee laughed:

"You wrong for laughing."

Ntsibandewasa amused:

"Abuthi Cyan."

Musician messes up hit songs

One DJ went viral for doing a bad job playing amapiano songs. In a video, he was judged by the crowd when he messed up.

DJ messes with 'Mnike' and upsets 2 men and SA

Briefly News previously reported that Tyler ICU's Mnike has the nation in a chokehold. Partygoers were delighted to hear the song on their night out.

The clip showing their annoyance with the DJ got over 80,000 likes. Peeps thought how they reacted to the DJ was funny.

Peeps are always invested in others' groove stories. Netizens commented with their thought about the DJ's musical choices.

