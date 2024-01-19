DJ Fresh has finally responded to the viral video of Skomota sharing his interest in working with him.

Skomota also shared that he would like to work with the late AKA and Riky Rick, but he had no idea they had passed away.

The DJ gave a different perspective, saying this shows their impact on popular culture.

DJ Fresh reacted to Skomota, saying he wished they could collaborate. Image: @djfreshsa, @skomota

Podcaster DJ Fresh showed love to Skomota in a heartwarming manner in his recent episode on his WAW! What A Week podcast.

Skomota shares interest in working with DJ Fresh

Skomota was previously interviewed on a YouTube channel where he was asked about his dream collaborations. In the episode, the internet sensation said he wanted to work with the late Riky Rick, but he was told that he had passed away.

A disappointed Skomota then said he wanted to work with Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, but he also had no idea he too had passed away.

Skomota then asked if DJ Fresh was alive, showing his interest in wanting to work with the popular DJ. He then said that's his boy.

DJ Fresh responds to the video

The former radio presenter was asked about his collaborations and he made mention of Skomota's video and his response was very heartwarming.

Fresh refrained from assuming that Skomota was differently abled but he made mention of children who grow up with such conditions and said it is heartwarming to see that he, Riky Rick and AKA made such a huge impact on popular culture, that the lieks of Skomota remembers them.

Watch the video shared by @Am_Blujay below:

Mzansi lauds DJ Fresh

Many people were in awe of DJ Fresh's maturity in response to the video.

@khukzaca:

"Profound my boy, this is deep my brother very deep."

@RichBlackWidow:

"Yeap that's the truth right there. They get locked up from showcasing their intelligency to the world. #skomota is the bouse."

@ThembaMotswi:

"Fresh Is a Legend."

@wexa11:

"Eugene looks stupid wherever he is watching this. His mind never went this far bashing Skomota there by Chillas."

@Naphtallyjack:

"As Africans, we are natural healers in every aspect of our lives; we must just be careful of how we treat each other, and God will do the rest. Very powerful."

@_Matt_billy:

"Powerful, I myself did see it like that at first. We are surrounded by negativity that we forget to see positive from situations."

@Bafokeng_P:

"DJ Fresh for me gives the most relatable content, I was addicted to his morning show on Metro because he spoke about the day to day life of an average person black or white, and the jokes and gospel mix.... Yoh!!!"

