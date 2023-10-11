A TikTok video shows a crowd in Korea joining a South African song that has gone viral on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the Korean DJ had a blast mixing a South African viral amapiano hit by Tyler ICU

Online users were delighted after seeing the entertaining TikTok video of a South African hit song enjoyed overseas

Many people were surprised to see amapiano being enjoyed overseas. The video of Koreans dancing to amapiano left many people proudly South African.

A DJ in Korea entertained people when he played amapiano and many Mzansi peeps love it. Image: @bao_antruong

Source: TikTok

The video by a Korean DJ went viral on TikTok. South Africans shared their thoughts about the man's amapiano dance moves.

Koreans groove to Mnike in TikTok video

A video on TikTok by @bao_antruong shows Koreans turning up and enjoying Tyler ICU's Mnikes. In the video, he was doing a viral amapiano dance from South Africa.

Watch the video:

South Africans proud to hear Mnike in Korea

Many people there admitted they were happy to see his injury on a piano. TikTok users had compliments for the DJ.

firefly commented:

"Haike South African's are packing their bags. We are on our way."

Maryam_16 said:

"Hebana, he ate that up. He is so real for that."

Deborah wrote:

"Finally, Mnike in Korea."

Jay's wife(fr)☆ added:

"The DJ in his amapiano era."

Christian Kouadio asked:

"Tell me where this is. I’m in South Korea rn."

Liz applauded:

"Yeah thats what I’m talking about SA rocks."

Amapiano takes over on TikTok

Many videos on social media show people from other countries amapiano. One video went viral as it showed women at a Korean club.

Mzansi goes wild over TikTok showing Korean peeps dancing to amapiano in streets

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man was in Korea and heard amapiano playing in the streets, so he strolled over, took a video and then grooved with the locals to his local music.

Amapiano is a proudly Mzansi genre that has boomed. It is played in practically every country in the world, and people just love it.

TikTok user @luyanda37 was in Korea and couldn't believe it when he heard amapiano. He walked over to take a video as evidence and ended up grooving with the people. The Kilimanjaro track has gone global, and everyone knows the moves!

Source: Briefly News