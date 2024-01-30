DJ Sbu has shared his stance on owning old car models and an old Samsung phone from 2010

The DJ and entrepreneur said he no longer follows fashionable trends and is content with his life choices

He then bragged about owning land and building on that land, saying the people still consumed by the trendy life would help him buy that new car

DJ Sbu said his old car is paid off, and he does not mind using a cracked cell phone. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur DJ Sbu knows where his priorities lie. He sparked a debate with his sentiments on not feeding into the hype of buying new luxury items every year.

DJ Sbu says he does not mind owning an old car and phone

In a video shared online by @ThisIsColbert, DJ Sbu is heard speaking about his lack of interest in buying new car models and the latest cell phones every year.

DJ Sbu said he drives an old car model and bragged about it being paid off fully. He also showed viewers his old Samsung phone from 2010 with multiple cracks on the screen.

Explaining his choices, the businessman said he no longer follows fashionable trends and is content with his life choices.

"I left that life a long time ago. This fashion of competing with people and buying new models of cars and cell phones every year. I am driving an old car that is probably your age if you were born in 2000.

"The coolest thing about this is that it is paid off. Shout out to the people prioritising the important things in their lives and driving a paid-off car."

DJ Sbu brags about owning land

He proceeded to brag about his owning land and said there was construction underway. After completing his land, he said he would place new tenants who would assist him in buying a new car.

"I've got land and any money that I get will be towards building off my land. And until I am ready to place new tenants there, you and your friends will be there. Your rent money will help me buy that new car."

Mzansi debates DJ Sbu's sentiments

Commenting on his post, netizens seemed to disagree with DJ Sbu but congratulated him for paying off his car.

@KgabungThabang:

"But he also used to drive Hammers and bang models...so let other guys enjoy, and they'll adjust like he did."

@ameliabhebhe:

"Can he for once agree that his time has elapsed? He must not make other people feel guilty for living their best life. In his prime time, he lived as he pleased."

@MtungwaThato:

"He is building accommodation for those who need it and talks down on potential tenants?"

@Tau_Magare:

"He realized that late, but congratulations that he has grown."

@thandoclarence

"I believe that our journeys are different. Life is not a “one fit all” kind of a journey."

