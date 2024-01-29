This Curro student gets dropped off at school by her taxi driver boyfriend, and it causes some uproar

TikTok user @thina.mac innocently shared a clip of her man collecting her for school as she beamed with love

While some fellow students gushed over their romance, some made it clear that it was not cute

This young Curro student is head over heels for her taxi driver bae. Sharing a clip of him collecting her for school caused an uproar of mixed options.

This matric Curro student is in a relationship with a taxi driver who lifts her to school. Image: @thina.mac

Everyone in South Africa knows that the taxi game is not for the fainthearted. So, when they see a young girl getting mixed up in it, naturally, it has some people stressed.

Curro student shows off taxi driver bae

TikTok user @thina.mac filed a video of her taxi driver man fetching her to take her to school. In the video, you cannot see exactly where he collects her from, so no one knows if the young girl's parents know anything about it.

Take a look:

Taxi driver-schoolgirl romans sparks mixed feelings

While some of the girl's fellow students gushed over the relationship, there were some who felt this was not something to celebrate.

Read some of the comments:

_Gojasi01 had questions:

“Wait? Is this a hired Curro driver or are you a 16 seat passenger princess???”

Hlumelo Mbengo shraed:

“her dad actually put me in a cell (he's a detective) and still hates me to this day but our relationship is as strong as ever”

Lentle is all for it:

“Love to see itttt ❤️”

Skwatsha said:

“Senijola Nabo malume be transport and you are going to make it look cute when it's not.”

Woman shows off taxi driver bae

Briefly News reported that a woman wanted her followers to know that she was hopelessly in love. The stunning babe made a TikTok video showing off her life partner.

The video of the couple received over 90 0000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who enjoyed watching the romantic moment.

@luthandotshehla0 posted that she is dating a taxi driver. In a clip, she called him her "15 seater driver." before flipping the camera and showing her boyfriend.

