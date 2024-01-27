This woman felt no shame in the fact that she cooks pap in the microwave and Mzansi people had words

TikTok user @_noku.thula3 shared a video showing how she manages to make perfect pap in the microwave

Some people were all for the convenient tip, while others felt this was a major red flag for any SA babe

This woman is all about convenience, even if it pushes the boundaries of tradition. Her microwave pap sent her viral.

This woman felt no shame in the fact that she cooks pap in the microwave. Image: @_noku.thula3

Source: TikTok

Pap is a staple in most homes in South Africa, and people take how it is prepared pretty seriously. You can even tell where someone is from by how they make their pap.

Woman shows her microwave pap skills

TikTok user @_noku.thula3 shared a video showing how she manages to make perfect pap in the microwave, letting her future man know that this is what he is getting.

Take a look at this step-by-step:

Mzansi has mixed feelings

While some people let the woman know that this is the way of the future, others were shook by the microwave pap. One man even said that this was not a wife for him.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Nolo altered:

“POV: parents come see your children ”

Kgadi ya bashabi shared:

“My partner is Pedi lol. I can’t get away with this.”

David Mpho is not about this life:

“And they say 80 000 for lobola aiiii no thank you I will pass”

Iggy admitted:

“I made dumplings with that Tupperware for the first time. Not bad I guess.”

Mzansi woman’s first time cooking pap ends in disaster

Briefly News a young lady wanted to have pap, but she messed it up. The lady was at home without her parents and decided to cook for the first time.

Many people were fascinated by the video as it got over 3 000 likes. Online users posted comments about what they thought of her cooking.

@nt.tela posted that she tried to make pap randomly at 10 pm, but it was lumpy. In a video, the lady showed people how she messed up making the staple.

