DJ Sbu is still advocating for South African consumers to give local brands and content the same hype given to international brands

The outspoken media personality headed to social media to reiterate that consuming local content benefits the country's creative industry

His remarks come a few days after sharing thoughts on the trending Prime energy drink that he compared to his brand Mofaya energy drink

DJ Sbu has taken to social media to call out South Africans for preferring international brands over locally produced goods and content.

DJ Sbu has slammed South Africans for favouring foreign content over local content. Image: @djsbulive

The businessman also touched on Hlaudi Motsoaneng wanting to implement the 90% local quota.

DJ Sbu calls out South Africans for thinking international products are better than local goods

DJ Sbu is a firm believer that some locally produced goods and television shows are way better than those that come from international countries.

The controversial star recently spoke about how it is important to support local brands and help them grow. According to TimesLIVE, DJ Sbu recently conducted a comparison between the overhyped Prime energy drink and the Mofaya energy drink.

He said that there was nothing special about Prime energy drink, but it's just that South Africans have the mentality that it's better because it's from America. He said:

"It’s nothing special. It’s not like it’s a drink you’ll drink that will drive your car or give you the Lotto numbers. It's not gonna make you good at what you do.

"Let’s not be too easily excited about things coming from overseas that are too expensive with no value to add to our lives."

DJ Sbu defends Hlaudi Motsoaneng's policies in trending video

Speaking in a video shared by the popular Twitter page @ThisIsColbert, DJ Sbu also defended Hlaudi Motsoaneng's policies saying local creatives should have supported him.

He said local creatives deserve everything that is coming their way because they wasted the great opportunity that Hlaudi had presented to them. He said:

"We deserve everything coming our way because when we had manna from heaven in our hands in the form of Hlaudi implementing the 90% local quota favouring our local content creators, we didn't stand by his side."

DJ Sbu sparks heated debate after dragging Mzansi for preferring international content over local content

Social media users weighed in on DJ Sbu's thoughts with mixed feelings. Some applauded him for standing up for local brands.

@BrianZondi_ said:

"Fully I agree with you S'buda. Ntate Hlaudi deserve much better treatment. If we were true to ourselves, the order of Ikhamanga was for such people."

@RareBreed_05 wrote:

"Sbu should’ve just kept quiet and pushed his brand …he’s about to push people away unnecessarily…the cards he pullin' ."

Video of DJ Sbu addressing Zahara’s exploitation claims regarding her debut album Loliwe goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu and Zahara are at each other's throats again after a new video of the TV host opening up about their problems went viral.

According to The South African, the feud began when the Ndiza singer blasted DJ Sbu and Thembinkosi TK Nciza on social media. They pair were Zahara's executives when she was signed to TS Records.

