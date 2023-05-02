South African media personality and media personality DJ Sbu has added his two cents to the over-hyped Prime energy drink

The DJ who also owns a brand of energy drinks, Mofaya, said the hype around the energy drink will die down

He also urged South Africans to not be blinded by international brands but to support local products

DJ Sbu has spoken his mind following the hype around the Prime energy drink. The beverage first caused a stir when Anele Mdoda expressed shock over its high price.

DJ Sbu who is also the owner of Mofaya energy drink said the hype around the international brand will eventually die down.

DJ Sbu conducts a Prime vs Mofaya energy drinks comparison video

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Sbu took to YouTube to conduct a comparison between his brand and the trending Prime energy drink. DJ Sbu said there is nothing special about Prime energy drink and does not add any value to one's life. He said:

"It’s not like it’s a drink you’ll drink that will drive your car or give you the Lotto numbers. It's not gonna make you good at what you do."

DJ Sbu urges South Africans to support local brands following the hype surrounding the Prime energy drink

Speaking during the video, DJ Sbu also urged his fans to support local brands. He said people must not be enticed by international brands when they have way better products here in South Africa.

"Let’s not be too easily excited about things coming from overseas that are too expensive with no value to add into our lives."

Anele Mdoda reacts to R479 bottle of water in South Africa, fans also express shock: “Is that holy water?”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda was at a loss for words when she came across bottled water going for R479 in a South African shop. The radio presenter shared the picture on her social media page, sparking a heated debate among her followers.

Prices of basic commodities are skyrocketing in South Africa every day, but no one expected a bottle of water to cost R479.

