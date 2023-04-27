Anele Mdoda has proven many times that she is now comfortable with flaunting her gap and sometimes making fun of it

The media personality recently had the streets talking when she joked about the famous gap in a Twitter post

Fans said Anele should not put money in her mouth because it passes through different people and can get her sick

Anele Mdoda is among the few celebrities who have accepted their bodies, flaws and all. The star is known for having a famous gap between her teeth, and she never bothers to get it fixed.

The radio presenter recently left South African Twitter divided when she shared a hilarious picture mocking his gap.

Anele Mdoda's fans divided over star placing a R5 coin in her mouth

Unlike many people who try to hide their gaps, Anele Mdoda flaunts it every chance she gets. The mother of one recently had the streets split when she shared a joke on her page.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the Celebrity Game Night host posted a picture with a R5 coin inserted in her gap and wrote:

"No more lives. Insert more coins."

Anele Mdoda's fans accuse her of being unhygienic after inserting a R5 coin in her mouth

Social media users flocked to the star's comments section with mixed reactions. Many found the picture hilarious and commended Anele for embracing her gap. Others said she should know better than to place dirty money in her mouth.

@XUFFLER wrote:

"The germs and bacteria that come with coins ."

@Rendani_wasHere added:

"So money is rated as the dirtiest thing and you just put it in your mouth like that "

@karaboshaba added:

"The whole country has touched that coin, yoh sies ."

