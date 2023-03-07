Enhle Mbali is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the Mzansi entertainment industry. Because of her fashion background, the stunner always comes through with stylish looks. She also ensures she has a stunning hairstyle to go with the look.

The Slay actress can absolutely rock any hairstyle, from braids and weaves of any length, style and colour to short hair.

A look at the times Enhle Mbali rocked cool hairstyles. Image: @enhlembali.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at Enhle Mbali's stunning looks that have turned heads.

1. Enhle Mbali rocking a big afro

We have to admit that not many celebs can rock a big afro like the gorgeous Enhle Mbali. The beauty always leaves heads turning with the daring look. Taking to her Instagram page, Enhle Mbali shared stunning snaps of the hairstyle.

2. Enhle Mbali stuns with beautiful braids with beads

The actress has a hairstyle for every occasion. She is one star who can still look fabulous with any hairdo. Enhle had her followers getting braids done after sharing pictures of her stunning look.

3. Enhle Mbali sets timelines on fire with daring pink weave

Colourful hair is something that many people have always tried to avoid. Peeps prefer rocking black or brown hair, but not Enhle Mbali. The actress caused a stir when she rocked the daring look.

She added an element of fun to the look by wearing outfits that matched her stunning hair.

4. Enhle Mbali stuns with bangs

Enhle Mbali looks good when she rocks hair with long or short bangs. Bangs are usually a no-no for many people for various reasons. Some say the shapes of their faces don't allow them to have bangs, while others are scared to cut their hair.

According to News365, Enhle looks good with the look, not only because she has an absolutely gorgeous face but because she always has the perfect outfit for her hair.

5. Enhle Mbali looks like a breath of fresh air after her big chop

Women cut their hair for different occasions. Some cut their hair at the beginning of each year, while others cut it to symbolise a fresh start. Enhle Mbali cut her hair so she could change her look.

The actress had millions of fans and followers doing the big chop when she showed off her new style. Not only did she cut her hair short, but she also tinted it, and peeps loved the look. Yass, mama, we love the look.

6. Enhle Mbali rocking her signature curly hair look

We have already established that Enhle Mbali looks gorgeous with any hairstyle, long or short. We should also give it to the star for consistently pulling off one of the most beautiful curly hair looks.

A scroll through her timeline shows that she wears different hairstyles, but the curly afro is her favourite.

7. Enhle Mbali channels Marilyn Monroe with a saucy pixie look

Enhle Mbali turned heads when she channelled the iconic Marilyn Monroe with a saucy hairstyle. She looked chic and elegant and was giving rich aunty vibes with the look.

The actress completed the stunning look with cute makeup and bright red lipstick. Her gigantic earrings also stood out. She covered her body with a fur shawl. She captioned the post:

"Channelling Marilyn Monroe."

8. Enhle Mbali looks chic with a cute ponytail

Enhle Mbali is all about looking good and feeling good for less. In 2019, the actress revealed that she launched her hair range. Quick Read reports that she decided to launch her hair care range because, before the fame, she couldn't afford Brazilian and Peruvian hair but still wanted to slay. She said:

"When I saw this company, I gravitated towards it as I remember when a Brazillian, Peruvian was too expensive for me and I had to look presentable in the image I saw myself in."

So in the spirit of slaying, Enhle Mbali stepped out oozing elegance in a stunning orange outfit. She completed the look with a simple but chic ponytail that set tongues wagging.

9. Enhle Mbali stuns in Beyoncé-inspired hair

Enhle Mbali gave boss lady vibes when she rocked a Beyoncé-inspired look. The long curly hair looked stunning on the actress.

10. Enhle Mbali dubbed fashion icon after rocking stylish locs

Locs are always in season. Celebrities and fashion enthusiasts love rocking the versatile style, long or short. Many always prefer a pop of colour on their locs.

Enhle Mbali opted for a bob look, and of course, she nailed the look. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote:

"I’m not my hair, but my hair is my playground. I love to have fun with it."

Source: Briefly News