Entrepreneur DJ Sbu announced that his new MoFaya sugar-free energy drink can be found in-store

The former radio host launched the MoFaya energy drink in 2014 with one flavour

Netizens reacted to the new drink, and some said they couldn't wait to taste it, while others applauded the DJ for his hard work

Former radio host DJ Sbu has introduced his all-new MoFaya sugar-free energy drink after many customers asked him to add it to his range. Image: @djsbu

Entrepreneur and musician DJ Sbu has once again found himself at the centre of controversy as South Africans share mixed reactions to the release of his new MoFaya variant.

DJ Sbu introduces the new sugar-free drink

MoFaya is a proudly South African brand that burst onto the energy drink scene in 2014, capturing consumers' attention with its affordable price and strong branding.

Recently, DJ Sbu introduced a new sugar-free drink. The former radio host shared on his Twitter timeline that he has listened to his followers cry for him to release the energy drink.

He tweeted:

"You've spoken & we've listened. Finally! Introducing the all new @mofaya_official Sugarfree."

DJ Sbu's passion for entrepreneurship and dedication to promoting local products have been instrumental in MoFaya's success.

See the tweet below:

South Africans respond to the new sugar-free drink

Fans and followers of the former radio host and his brand responded to the new energy drink he introduced. Some social media users said they couldn't wait to taste it, while others just applauded and praised DJ Sbu's hard work and consistency:

UrbanStreetZA responded:

"Habashwe."

GodPenuel praised:

"Congrats to you and the team, Sbuda."

SamTrong3 said:

"Til today, I maintain that DJ Sbu is the biggest impediment to Mofaya's growth. You can't want to be bigger than ur brand or compete with it. No one 'knows' Dragon or Switch owners, but THEY SELL. If 80% of people don't like DJ Sbu, that's 50% of people not even willing to listen."

Tarlonssambo said:

"In life you can be anything you want and you chose to be KING stay blessed."

Marothi_14 wrote:

"Can't wait to try it."

Nokthula571 responded:

"Well done Sbu."

Enochmanala_ said:

"Can't wait to get it."

ThaboMartins6 wrote:

"Keep up the good work bra."

EL_Shade_E said:

"Can I have the sugar that was removed?"

DJ Sbu applauds MoFaya's growth

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu reflected on the growth of MoFaya's success. He took to his Instagram to remind himself and his followers about the history of his highly-rated energy drink range.

The Award-winning DJ and author, Sbusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope, has come a long way. From the Mzekezeke mask to an international enterprise, he's a force to be reckoned with.

