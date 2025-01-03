Award-winning rapper Nasty C had an extraordinary 2024 and has achieved so much in his career

The Zulu Man With Some Power hitmaker took to social media to thank his supporters for the success and released a new song

Mzansi gave the song their stamp of approval, saying they have been waiting for the rapper to drop already

Nasty C released 'For Certain' as a thank you to his fans. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

What a way to close off the year. Rapper Nasty C had a year of achievements that some rappers could not taste.

Nasty C releases new song at end of 2024

Award-winning SA hip hop artist Nasty C closed out 2024 in the best way. To thank his fans, he decided to bless them with a new song.

The Zulu Man With Some Power hitmaker went on Instagram and shared a sweet message of gratitude to his supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Wanna say Thank you to all my fans for an incredible year! Here’s a little gift 🎁 🎶#ForCertain."

He also released visuals of himself rapping the song, but it is not certain if it is the music video or not.

Netizens react to For Certain song and visuals

Social media users approved the song, saying they have been waiting for Nasty C to drop new music as it was long overdue.

luthandosc encouraged:

"Ayt, I've heard enough. We want u to RAP in 2025."

.justin99 exclaimed:

"FINALLY🔥🔥😭😭"

tonny_silinda_22 said:

"A Travis feature would make sense on this one💯"

thee_unwanted_niiqqv is eager to know:

"Why I don’t find the song on Apple Music?"

thee_unwanted_niiqqv stated:

"Seeing Teddy just reminded me of the Bookoo Bucks music video ."

georgeforeman97 agrees that Travis Scoot should be on the remix:

"FOR THE REMIX, TRAVIS SCOTT WOULD BE NICE FOR CERTAIN!!"

Nasty C parties with Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Tyla had returned to South Africa to reunite with some of his fans and colleagues. She also enjoyed a night out with rapper Nasty C.

A trending video shared by Musa Khawula showed Tyla and Nasty C dancing at Rands Club. It sparked reactions online, with people saying Nasty C seemed uncomfortable.

Source: Briefly News