Nasty C's latest album, I Love It Here was released a month ago and is doing quite well commercially

The project's accompanying music videos for No More , Crazy Crazy , and Endless currently sit at over a million views on YouTube

Fans and hip hop heads are loving Nasty C's album and gave it rave reviews

Nasty C's new album I Love It Here is making waves all around the country after its successful release. The rapper's music videos for No More, Crazy Crazy, and Endless, have reached over a million views on YouTube.

Fans showed love to Nasty C's visuals as well as his album, helping the project reach high numbers on streaming platforms.

Nasty C music videos surpass million views

Nasty C's album I Love It Here has been receiving rave reviews all over the internet since it was released on 15 September.

The project's accompanying music videos for Crazy Crazy, Endless, and No More have each surpassed a million views on YouTube with 1.4M, 1M, and 2.3M views respectively.

Mzansi shows love to Nasty C's album

Fans gave I Love It Here a big thumbs up and showed love to Nasty C for his impeccable artistry:

justtondani said:

"I'm really enjoying that new nasty c I love it here!"

cardin_ww responded:

"Nasty C’s music is just to good bro."

Nova_Babyblue commented:

"I love it here is the leading album in the country."

daniisznn said:

"Nasty C is such a great guy and very funny too! “I Love It Here” is up there as one of the best albums this year yet! Beautiful songs only!"

CisheNgafa responded:

"Listening to Nasty C's "I love It Here" with a stank face!"

blvckdrvgZA commented:

"I Love It Here by Nasty C is a classic!"

