J Cole has responded one way or another to the Jada Pinkett and Will Smith saga

The rapper skipped the iconic Will and Jada bar from his No Role Modelz song during a recent performance

The performance had some Tweeps in agreement with the move and continuing to throw shade at Jada

J Cole skipped the iconic Jada Will lyric from his song ‘No Role Modelz’ while performing. Images: Paul Morigi/WireImage, Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Another celebrity has broken their silence in the Keeping Up With the Smiths saga. In this episode, rapper J Cole said something by not saying anything during a recent performance.

J Cole skips iconic Will and Jada lyrics from the No Role Modelz song

The rapper was performing live a song that talks about real love. In one stanza of the song, J Cole references the characters of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a sitcom that shot Smith to fame. These are the lyrics of the song in part:

"I want a real love, dark-skinned and Aunt Viv love. That Jada and that Will love. That leave a toothbrush at your crib love."

The hitmaker loudly kept mute when Jada and Will's line came up. Check out the performance in the video posted on Twitter (X) by @SaycheeseDGTL below:

Tweeps amused by J Cole's response to the Jada and Will Smith saga

While most people are no longer interested in hearing anything coming from the Worthy author's mouth anymore, after being accused of intentionally embarrassing the Bad Boys star, some found J Cole's gesture entertaining:

@gemmanofficial suggested:

"Man want no controversy around him."

@GOLDIEL0CCS figured it out:

"He don’t want that kind of love no more."

@dr_callyeon called it:

"He tired. I speak for everyone when I say we tired too."

LovelyyRenee23 thought:

"Or it's just that performance that they let audience sing… nahhh couldn't be that, LMAO!"

@gemmanofficial was done:

"Everyone is sick about them. Too controversial."

@_sosoqueens agreed:

Word cuz don’t nobody want that no more

@thezolamarie concluded:

"He don’t wanna get entangled."

Pearl Thus surprises Emtee with raunchy performance

In more stories on Briefly News, Pearl Thusi made a show-stopping entrance at Emtee's Emtee & Friends show, where she got on stage for a spicy performance.

She posted a video of the event and penned a warm note to the rapper, who has had a crush on her since the beginning of his career, promising to love him "till the wheels fall off".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News