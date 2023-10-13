Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that slain rapper Tupac Shakur was her soulmate, although they never hooked up

She made the mind-boggling confession during an interview on Rolling Loud with Christal Jordan

Furthermore, she said in another interview that the Dear Mama rapper proposed to her while he was in prison

Jada Pinkett Smith has confessed that Tupac Shakur is her soulmate and proposed to her when he was in locked up. Images: @DesignbyStatman, @humuorn_, @WonCosmetics

There is no deeper hole that Jada Pinkett Smith can dig for her estranged husband, Will Smith, at this point after publicly confessing that assassinated rapper Tupac Shakur is her soulmate.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals on Rolling Loud that Tupac Shakur is her soulmate

The actress was interviewed by Christal Jordan on Rolling Loud and while promoting her memoir, Worthy, she confessed that the rapper and high school friend was her soulmate.

The New York Post reported that she explained to Jordan that although they shared some romantic moments, it never felt right:

“It was almost like God made us that way. It’s like, ‘Look, we’ll put y’all together, alright? Y’all gonna be a dynamic duo, but I’ll tell you right now: I’m gonna make it so you’re not gonna be able to get together,’ because that just wasn’t the purpose,” she explained.

Jada Smith reveals that Tupac Shakur proposed marriage to her

In another interview, the actress dropped another bombshell and claimed that Pac asked for her hand in marriage while he was incarcerated. Daily Loud posted the on X:

Social media reacts to Jada Pinkett's confession about Tupac Shakur

Jada's consistent "public humiliation" towards her estranged husband and Bad Boys star, Will Smith, threw some people off, who lamented on the X app:

@VCKC_NFT imagined:

"Will Smith just trying to go a day without being embarrassed by his family."

@Call__Me__Nyx was disappointed:

"Will Smith got banned from the Oscars for no reason."

@DesignbyStatman said:

"Imagine losing your wife to a long-dead man."

@OmienoJ was relieved:

"RIP, Pac. He dodged a bullet not marrying her!"

@turrbotimo was shaken:

"Tupac's soul realising it can’t catch a break from Jada..."

