Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, dropped a bombshell recently during an interview

Jada announced that she and her husband have been secretly separated for six years

Netizens responded to the revelation and said that they want Will and Margot Robbie to be together in a romantic relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett, said they have been secretly separated for six years. Image: Kevin Mazur/Jeff Kravitz, @margotrobbieofficial

Source: UGC

It seems like there's trouble in paradise for the Smiths. Recently, actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed some shocking news to the world.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have been separated for six years

News nowadays travels very fast. The Smiths have been making many headlines for the past few years, but now they have been trending even more than ever before.

A while ago, Jada's former lover, August Alsina, was reportedly on the verge of writing a book about his time with the actress.

Last year, it was also reported that Will Smith was recovering from the slap saga between him and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Now, the couple is trending after Jada dropped a bombshell during her interview on NBC News, where she said they have been secretly separated since 2016.

Jada said:

"I's lack of readiness and our ongoing quest to establish a harmonious partnership and convey it to others remained unresolved. We had yet to find a solution to that.

"As we approached 2016, we were simply worn out from our efforts. I think both of us were trapped in the idealised versions of each other we had in our minds."

Fans want Will Smith and Margot Robbie to be in romantic relationship

Shortly after the news circulated online and went viral, netizens shared their opinion on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Will Smith should be in a romantic relationship with Margot Robbie after a user, @RedLightning420, posted a tweet. Check out some of the comments below:

@MaLaChiT97 said:

"He def smashed tho."

@GojiraIRL wrote:

"I forgot they were in one film together."

@Azn_Hyunnie said:

"Jada did some voodoo shis on Will after Tupacs death so Will could take care of Jada."

@Kokie41877596 replied:

"They made so much sense."

@PatrickAtleti responded:

"Will Smith is 22 years older than Margot Robbie."

@DJMCTV said:

"Looking like he scored a touchdown."

@TrapZxldyck said:

"This really might be the biggest fumble of all time."

@XarronChaos said:

"For real, though. I prefer Will to date Margot and repair his acting career than to stay with Jada, she embarrasses him. oh boy, there is so much Jada has done, but to fast forward to the bottom of the list. Use him as an ATM."

Chris not planning to reach out to Will after his public apology for Oscars slap

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Chris Rock does not plan to reach out to Will Smith after the actor made a public apology months after the infamous Oscar Awards slap.

According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the 57-year-old comedian is in no mood to rekindle their friendship with Will. The source further disclosed that Chris views the public apology to him as a bid by the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor to repair his public image.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News