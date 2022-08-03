A source close to comedian Chris Rock has reported that he is not ready to address the infamous Oscar Awards slap

Will Smith recently made an emotional and public apology to Chris, stating he regretted his actions

The actor hit the comedian during the Oscar Awards ceremony after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head

Chris Rock does not plan on reaching out to Will Smith after the actor made a public apology months after the infamous Oscar Awards slap.

A source has revealed Chris Rock doesn't plan to reach out to Will Smith after his public apology for Oscar Awards slap. photo: Will Smith, Getty Images, Redferns.

Will Smith apology

According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the 57-year-old comedian is in no mood to rekindle their friendship with Will.

The source further disclosed that Chris views the public apology to him as a bid by the 53-year-old 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor to repair his public image.

ET Online quoted the source saying:

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will. He (Will Smith) needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

On Saturday, July 30, Briefly News reported that Will released footage expressing his remorse and deep apology to Chris Rock after slapping him at the Oscars.

See the video below:

Will Smith admits fault at Oscars slap

The actor admitted to his faults as he answered questions he revealed fans had sent him.

He added he was human and had made a mistake, and he was trying really hard not to think ill of himself.

Will revealed he had apologised to Rock's brother and admitted to the damage being irreparable.

