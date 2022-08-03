Drake has apologised to his fans for disappointing them after he cancelled his concert

The rapper confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19, which forced him to postpone his show

The cancelled concert was to feature former record label mates Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in a reunion performance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Canadian rapper Drake has cancelled his Young Money Reunion concert that was to feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake has postponed his planned Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne reunion concert after he tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne.

Source: UGC

Drake confirms Covid-19 positive test

According to CNN, the award-winning musician took to his Instagram stories to reveal he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Drake stated he felt devastated after the diagnosis, assuring his fans that the concert will be moved forward to a later date.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He wrote:

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked."

The concert would have been part of Drake's World Weekend festival to be held in Toronto.

Drake added:

"I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

Drake shows Black Coffee major love at a nightclub in Spain

In other news, Briefly News reported that Drake and Black Coffee are friendship goals. The world-renowned Canadian rapper and the South African DJ have a good working relationship and constantly show love to each other online.

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee posted a cool video of himself playing at a nightclub in Spain while Drake was getting down on the dancefloor. The Superman hitmaker, who produced some of Drake's dance tunes, captioned his post:

"Brother came through to show love... honestly, never mind."

Drake shared that the Grammy-winning Mzansi DJ is one of his heroes. He penned a touching tribute to the SA star after he dropped, Honestly, Nevermind.

Peeps took to Black Coffee's comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

@MLetswele said:

"You and Trevor Noah are the only celebrities we have in SA the rest are just influencers."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke