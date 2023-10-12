Sizwe Dhlomo expressed shock and disbelief on social media following Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation that she and Will Smith had been living separately for seven years

Dhlomo, like many, found it surprising that Will Smith's controversial incident at the Oscars was related to someone he had been separated from for such a long period

Social media users also weighed in, with some criticizing Will for his actions, while others speculated on his motivations

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Sizwe Dhlomo has added his thoughts on the trending news that Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016.

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's separation. Image: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and @sizwedhlomo

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's separation

The world recently came to a standstill after award-winning actress and media personality Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bombshell concerning her marriage to Will Smith.

The star revealed during an interview that they have been living separately for seven years. The revelation shocked social media users, especially after Will Smith's scandal at the Oscars.

South African radio and television personality Sizwe Dhlomo was among the many who headed to X, formerly known as Twitter to dish his thoughts. Like everyone around the world, Sizwe was shocked that Will got cancelled after slapping Chris Rock for someone he was separated from. He wrote:

"So Will basically ruined his life for someone he’s been separated from for seven years? D*mn! My GOAT is down horrendous!"

Sizwe Dhlomo's fans share thoughts on his post

Social media users also added their comments on the matter. Many were not impressed with how Will was treated in his marriage.

@nkulipp said:

"Simp of the simps Will."

@ms_byk added:

"Uyazi hlanyisa lowo. You can't put your life on someone else like that."

@philhajphil wrote:

"He was trying to show her that he still cared and got her anytime no matter the situation."

@Moneze_ noted:

"It just doesn't add up though. These people were sitting together at the Oscars. Ukhona nje owasukela eluhlaza."

Netizens want Will Smith and Margot Robbie together after Jada said they separated 6 years ago

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems like there's trouble in paradise for the Smiths. Recently, actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed some shocking news to the world.

News nowadays travels very fast. The Smiths have been making many headlines for the past few years, but now they have been trending even more than ever before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News