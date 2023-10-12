Jada Pinkett has uncovered some unknown facts about her life and social media is at a standstill

The actress/presenter recently revealed that comedian Chris Rock asked her out, and this was around the time Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars

Online users were shocked at the revelation and are putting two and two together

Social media says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is justified after Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed the comedian asked her out. Images: Steve Granitz, Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is on tour for her latest memoir, Worthy, and is dropping bombshell upon bombshell. The actress, upon revealing the status of her marriage with Will Smith, has shared that Chris Rock was hitting on her.

The infamous comedian was slapped silly by Will at the 2022 Oscars. According to Jada, this was around the time that Rock asked her out, assuming that she and Will were in the process of getting divorced.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock asked her out

In an interview with People, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that during a time when rumours had spread that she and Will Smith were getting a divorce, Chris Rock tried his luck with her.

The actress shared that the rumours are cooked up at least every summer when on one particular summer, Chris Rock seemed to believe the allegations and asked Jada out on a date:

"He thought that we were getting a divorce, so he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ "

She went on:

"And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled and profusely apologised and that was that."

Social media weighs in on Jada's revelation

Online users were taken aback by Jada's story and shared their thoughts, with many saying the 2022 Oscars slap was justified:

LoloEtny said:

"Chris Rock totally deserved that slap if you ask me."

First_alphas responded:

"Now we know the real reason behind the slap."

danny12frosh24 commented:

"I knew that slap had a back story!"

victoriasanusi said:

"So the slap has greater meaning? That was a slap of vengeance!"

ilyclemmie responded:

"So he decided to make fun of her in front of millions of people on live television… men are scary, bye."

Pinky_Balboaaa commented:

"Women knew what time it was. When men feel rejected and hurt, they’ll resort to bullying you to cope. I still stand with Will despite wanting them to be quiet."

Jada Pinkett reveals separation from Will Smith

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jada Pinkett Smith revealing that she and Will Smith, though not divorced, have been separated for about seven years.

Jada revealed that although some comments get to her, it's what she gets for being in the public eye.

Sizwe Dhlomo also gave his input on the couple's marriage and supposed years-long separation.

