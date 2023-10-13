Having caught people's attention from his appearance on Idols SA and later, DJ Zinhle's Indlovu , Lloyiso proves that there's no stopping him

The singer was recently announced to have broken a Spotify record after his song Real Love hit five million global streams in less than a month

Lloyiso has also bagged three SAMA nominations and received praise from fans and industry mates alike

Lloyiso was shocked to find out that he was nominated at the SAMAs, saying he thought his career was still too fresh for such an honour. Images: lloyiso_rsa

Loyiso Ntshongwana, popularly known as Lloyiso, has risen to the top of South Africa's musical food chain. The celebrated singer is said to have broken Spotify's record for the fastest South African artist to reach five million global streams.

Lloyiso also revealed that he has been nominated for this year's SAMA awards and shared the news with his proud supporters.

Lloyiso breaks Spotify record

In a Twitter (X) post shared by 2022 Africa, the user revealed that Lloyiso has broken the record after his song Real Love reached five million global streams in less than a month, 21 days to be precise.

The song was released on 22 September 2023 and currently sits at 5.3 million streams on Spotify. It's also one of Lloyiso's highest-streamed songs, with Seasons being the highest at 11 million.

The singer also has a large Spotify listenership, garnering 3.1 million monthly listeners.

Lloyiso bags SAMA nominations

Taking to his Instagram page, Lloyiso posted an announcement after receiving three nods at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Lloyiso has been nominated in the categories of Best Pop Album, Best Male Artist, and Best New Male Artist.

Talking to SowetanLIVE, Lloyiso says the nominations came as a surprise:

"I didn’t think I was there yet to be selected because my musical journey is still at its beginning stages but in the same breath, I’m really grateful for this affirmation."

Fans and peers congratulated the celebrated singer for his nods, even Canadian superstar Tamia showed him love:

realtamiaworld posted:

"Congratulations!!"

sjava_atm said:

"Congratulations!"

somizi responded:

"All 3!"

minniedlamini commented:

"Congratulations!"

pamela_mtanga posted:

"You did that!!!"

lady_zamar added:

"CONGRATULATIONS HONEY!"

langamav said:

"EXACTLY!!!! Congratulations mate. I hope you get every single one!!!!"

thesamas_ responded:

"Congratulations on your nominations for Male Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album!"

nativechild.co commented:

"Well deserved!"

colourme__sim added:

"So deserving!"

Lloyiso faces online backlash

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lloyiso's controversial response to a fan that made him the victim of social media trolls.

The singer has been in the industry for a little less than a decade and has grown to become one of the most sought-after singers in South Africa. He recently sang at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding and hogged local publications.

With that said, online users were shocked to find out Lloyiso's exorbitant booking fee for performing at weddings.

