Lloyiso Gijana has taken to his timeline to share some of the reasons he charges R200 000 when performing at Mzansi weddings

The Republic Records signee claimed that some of the couples who've booked him to sing at their special day were unorganised and made all sorts of requests

Reacting to the talented singer's post, some of his followers made it clear that they can't afford him, adding that they'll just download his music on their wedding day

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lloyiso Gijana is the man that he thinks he is. The talented singer charges a whopping R200 000 to perform at weddings in Mzansi.

Lloyiso Gijana charges R200k when performing at weddings. Image: @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

The South African star, who is signed to the international record label, Republic Records, explained why he charges so much when singing at Mzansi weddings, reports TshisaLIVE.

Taking to Twitter, the singer revealed that he has had bad experiences with some of the couples who booked him to perform on their special day. Lloyiso Gijana explained:

"I’m charging R200k for weddings because you guys have all sorts of requests and are unorganised too."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to Lloyiso Gijana's R200k performance fee

Tweeps took to Lloyiso's comment section and shared hilarious reactions to his post. Some said they'll simply just download his songs because they can't afford him.

@ChefPuty said:

"Haibo brother, for that amount you spending the whole week with us singing non-stop."

@superjourno wrote:

"For that amount you are singing 200 songs and sleeping there bro."

@Sbu_Khubonye commented:

"It’s fine man. We’ll just use your songs for free."

@lunahdakidWave said:

"Haaiii, will just download and play your jams my friend."

@MtimkuluNolz wrote:

"I was thinking the same, we will download and play his music. Still the same voice."

@Ngqah5 added:

"We will connect Bluetooth and play you on speaker cause angeke."

Lloyiso Gijana slammed for not following anyone on Twitter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lloyiso Gijana was slammed for not following any of his followers on Twitter. The singer is not even following any South African celebrity on his official handle.

Tweeps threw shade in the former Idols SA contestant's direction when he asked his supporters to back him. The musician, who is signed to an international record label, shared that he's about to become the biggest artist in the globe.

Peeps took to the Republic Records signee's comment section on the micro-blogging app and questioned why he doesn't follow other people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News