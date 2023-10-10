Amapiano artist Tyla is moments shy of making history with her hit song Water

She is eyeing the Billboard Hot 100 spot in a position that was only filled by the late Hugh Masekela in 1968

Mzansi congratulated Tyla, who has been trending for cementing her place internationally

Tyla is watching a Billboard Hot 100 debut that will remove Hugh Masekela from the spot 55 years later. Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images, Scott Gries/Getty Images, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African-born singer Tyla is rapidly making her mark with her different Amapiano sound and sultry dance challenge. She now eyes a history-making Billboard debut.

Tyla's upcoming Billboard 100 debut for Water announced

Taking the news to Twitter, entertainment commentator @2022AFFRICA, announced her soon-coming Billboard entry for her hit song Water, explaining she would be the first South African to occupy the spot after the late Hugh Masekela in 1968:

"'Water' by Tyla is currently aiming for a debut on the Billboard Hot 100. This would be the First solo Song by a South African artist in 55 years since Hugh Masekela 'Grazing in the Grass' to make its entrance there"

Netizens congratulate Tyla on her upcoming Billboard Hot 100 entry

While the initial post was filled with confusion about the prerequisites of qualifying for the spot, most Tweeps accepted the announcement with congratulatory messages:

@CharityMudau6 rallied:

"Let us stream her song 'Water' on Spotify, YouTube, ITunes and other streaming platforms to keep her in the chart next week."

@mxo94 applauded:

"Hot 100 is nearly impossible to crack into especially for non American, non British acts. This is commendable. Even Jerusalema couldn't despite being popular."

@MzilaVezi was proud:

"So we've always beat those Nigerians in music mos?"

@Sheldon_RS17 was shocked:

"And there's South Africans already hating on her... jealousy."

@nbmashile was amazed:

"Not even the Shekhinas & Elaines of this world’s singles charted? That’s wild."

@Londie_Mthethwa said:

"I'm honestly so happy for her."

Source: Briefly News