Some old photos of Tyla showing off her academic achievements are making the rounds online

The singer achieved high results in her matric year, and fans couldn't help but praise the beauty with brains

Mzansi showed love to Tyla and said the haters had no choice but to bow down to her

Mzansi discovered that Tyla was also book-smart in school. Images: tyla

Fans were today years old when they learned that Tyla isn't only gifted musically, but academically as well!

Was Tyla a top student in school?

Pictures from Tyla's school days are circulating on social media, and fans got to learn that their fave is the classic beauty with brains.

Twitter (X) user uhohfenty shared a throwback picture of the Grammy Award-winner back in high school, posing with her certificates for Singer of the Year and Best Actress.

Not only that, but another user, EliahHunt, shared a photo from the Edengleg High School Facebook page of Tyla and her school-mates in 2019 showing off the top 10 academic matric students.

Tyla was headed towards a bright future in Mining Engineering but chose the music route, which later worked in her favour.

It shows that brains truly run in the Seethal family, seeing how Tyla's older sister, Whitney, is also thriving as an audiologist:

Fans show love to Tyla

Netizens praised Tyla for being an academic:

_slickwench was stunned:

"She really has everything, man."

Zee_weh_ was impressed:

"Tyla is so perfect, man. Always been a winner."

halie_ree admired:

"She was destined for greatness."

Meanwhile, others bashed the Americans who are always on her case about being an "industry plant":

JohnsonAwalle said:

"Americans seeing this will still try and tear her down 'cause she doesn't portray poverty, and they don't want that."

M_BUCIE wrote:

"Can she become a neurologist like Emeli Sandé or something like that so that #they can cry even more?"

TMK30A trolled:

"They will say she was an academic plant."

