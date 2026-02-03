Former Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star Beverley Steyn shocked South Africans this week when she exposed Nonku Williams

According to the Cape Town businesswoman, Williams owes her a substantial amount of money, which she hasn't returned

Fans of the reality TV stars sided with Steyn after it was revealed that Williams has a history of not owing people money

Beverley Steyn cuts ties with Nonku Williams over a debt. Images: Beverley_Steyn

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Beverley Steyn surprised social media users this week when she shared that she ended her friendship with Nonku Williams over money.

Steyn and Williams previously made headlines when they celebrated her birthday in Cape Town.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Steyn exposing Williams on his X account on 3 February 2026.

"Beverley Steyn reveals that Nonku Williams owes her money and she is gatvol of protecting her image and reputation. In the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Durban, Sorisha Naidoo also revealed that she's owed money by Nonku Williams," wrote Khawula.

News24 reported on Monday, 2 February 2026, that Steyn has revealed that she lent Williams a substantial amount of money under a signed agreement, which she failed to pay within 30 days.

The publication adds that Steyn's legal team is now handling the matter and that she cut ties with the Real Housewives of Durban star.

"She initially wanted R2 million from me. Thank God I never gave her that much. But I still trusted her with a substantial amount of money," Steyn tells the publication.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star also shares that she refused to borrow Williams R2 million because she considered this a "red flag".

Social media users respond to Beverly's claims

@Gorthan_Sir reacted:

"Nonku Williams is indebted to everyone on the cast and throughout Durban (with fake companies), but it's Angel Ndlela who isn't Housewives material. Y'all run so mad!"

@Marcia______ responded:

"Why can’t Nonku live within her means? Slee, RD, and Sorisha have been on this now. Bev just confirmed. Soon, that new man will leave and also blast her on a blast."

@SiminkieM said:

"Never include friendship money. Some take advantage and put you at the bottom of the list of paying you back. So it's better to only be friends who don't borrow each other's money."

@ThabiJoy4 commented:

"Nonku baby, try something else cause your besties are out here telling ‘bout your business."

@peendy_Lwandle said:

"Are you trying to tell us that Nonku Williams is broke?"

@msmonakhisi wrote:

"They became friends at the ultimate girls' trip in Jamaica. Could it have been a friendship of convenience?"

@ayanda_m04 reacted:

"Am I slow? Where did she say Nonku or even speak about money?"

@1tygresss responded:

"Is the real housewives' cheque not enough to sustain their lifestyle?"

@mrs_milli00n replied:

"Nonku needs to stay friends with Jojo because Jojo cares too much about her to care how much money she takes from her."

@XekiHlongwane said:

"SARS be like: Are you a financial institution that can borrow people's money?"

Nonku Williams accused of not returning money by Beverley Steyn. Images: Nonku_Williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams announces a new friendship with Beverley Steyn

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that while many netizens were still recovering from finding out that Joku doesn't exist anymore, Nonku dropped a bombshell.

The reality TV star, who was MIA at the Real Housewives of Durban reunion, announced her new friendship with Beverley Steyn.

The star posted a cute picture of herself and Bev on social media and paired it with a lengthy message.

