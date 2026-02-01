Radio personality Dineo Ranaka received mixed reviews over the weekend when she commented on Nandi Madida's latest interview

Ranaka addressed Madida and revealed that she would like to discuss her comments about South African black men

South Africans reacted to the Metro FM radio personality's response to Madida on social media on Sunday, 1 February 2026

Dineo Ranaka is disturbed by Nandi Madida's comments about SA men. Images: Dineo_Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Metro FM radio personality Dineo Ranaka surprised South Africans over the weekend when she addressed singer and podcaster Nandi Madida on social media over the weekend.

Ranaka, who recently had social media buzzing when she opened up about her powerful rebirth, says she's disturbed by Madida's comments.

The businesswoman, who previously shared that she would like to learn more languages than isiZulu received mixed reviews on her latest interview.

Dineo Ranaka commented on Nandi Madida's interview on her Instagram account on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

The former Kaya FM radio personality captioned the post: "I'm expecting insults for this one ... It's ok though 🤍 Black men aren't what happened to them. They are what they choose to be. ✨"

Ranaka revealed that she was disturbed by what Madida said, how she said it, and to whom she was saying it.

"And the climate in which we live and how she said will be understood and miscontrued by the very men she's campaigning for. Not all softness is wisdom," added Ranaka.

Madida made headlines on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, when she appeared on the L-Tido Podcast, where she spoke openly about financial pressure and expectations placed on black men in South Africa.

In the viral clip from the podcast, Madida is heard saying that South African black men have gone through a lot financially, and it's almost impossible for them to try to empower themselves, even when they try.

Social media users comment on Ranaka's post

Kedibonemulaudz said:

"We won't even insult you. We will let you be. You are not even worth the negative energy you are somehow expecting. I hope you heal and you learn to love us again."

Olwethumlawu replied:

"100% Agree. Blanket empathy is creating princess nigg*s with heavy unwarranted entitlement and stunted capacity for growth."

Nkele_waga_mpheroane wrote:

"Nandi spoke from a privileged point of view 😔😔."

Boledisvb. cakery responded:

"Someone said, 'men have to Zakes Bantwini for women to Nandi, ' and that summed it up perfectly."

Social media user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the video of Madida's interview on his X account on Friday, 30 January 2026.

South Africans comment on Madida's interview

@SegopotsoM82488 replied:

"Men are praising Nandi Madida on what she said on the LTido pod, which is good since it shows what most women want, but let's keep it real - you can't order KFC and expect Nando's. We're the ones choosing and proposing to these women, so let's own our choices and stop complaining."

@KabzaKbz said

"These are the type of people our daughters should look up to, not abo (people like) Cyan Boujee."

@mmyende responded:

"This is triggering because it’s like someone sees us when some of us have given up and gotten used to being invisible."

@Linzito85 commented:

"Sis Nandi is bound to get attacked because she ain't speaking from a hungry stomach, she is not expressing her view based on IG urges to trend. Nandi is the type of role model our younger sisters should be looking up to, hayi laba banye," (not these others).

Dineo Ranaka drags Nandi Madida over SA men comments. Images: NandiMadida

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News