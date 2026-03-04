DJ Speedsta is said to have reached his breaking point after another budding musician disrespected him

Reports reveal that the Mayo hitmaker has threatened to sue a fellow artist after they accused him of using drugs

This follows a recent interaction between the musicians that seemed to suggest there was brewing tension

DJ Speedsta reportedly wants to teach younger musicians a valuable lesson. Images:speedstabro

DJ Speedsta has reportedly found himself at the centre of a legal showdown with a budding rapper.

The veteran DJ has, in the past, clashed with several up-and-coming artists on social media, often trading insults and dragging one another's careers on X. However, this was the first instance where lawyers were involved.

According to TimesLIVE, the Special Somebody hitmaker had a viral back-and-forth with an artist by the name of K1llbrady, who reportedly made explosive and unverified allegations about Speedsta being an alleged drug user.

The claims surfaced in the middle of a tense exchange between the musicians, where Speedsta appeared to make an attempt to put the budding artist in his place while reinforcing his position as a veteran.

"What have you actually done? You haven’t even done anything. You are on your way. But you are trying to fight the people who have done it. It doesn’t make any sense."

Speedsta’s reaction highlighted a deepening rift in the industry, where veterans are increasingly vocal about their frustration with newcomers who they feel show a blatant lack of respect for the pioneers who built the platform.

However, tensions soon hit a fever pitch when K1llbrady allegedly accused Speedsta of using drugs, specifically cocaine, allegations he strongly denied. However, he didn't stop at that.

The Mayo hitmaker is reportedly planning to "deal with K1llbrady legally," highlighting just how far he was willing to go to defend his public image.

Before that, the media personality had been involved in viral clashes with other younger stars, including K.Keed and, most recently, Blxckie. While each clash has resulted in Speedsta being insulted, his altercation with K1llbrady was a new shift where the radio and TV personality seemed to want to teach the younger generation of musicians a lesson.

DJ Speedsta is reportedly taking legal action against K1llbrady for accusing him of using drugs. Image: speedstabro

DJ Speedsta picks on K1llbrady

While neither man has since addressed their latest clash, this wouldn't be the first time they exchanged words on social media. On 27 January 2026, Speedsta criticised K1llbrady after he posted on X saying, "Madiba still locked in my safe."

Speedsta responded with a screenshot of K1llbrady's Spotify profile showing his thousands of listeners and music streams, with a cheeky "This very you? Relax!"

Speedsta appeared to cast doubt on K1llbrady’s claims about having "Madiba still locked in my safe." The veteran DJ’s response suggested he wasn't buying the newcomer's claim of having stacks of cash, specifically South African banknotes featuring Nelson Mandela, stashed away.

See DJ Speedsta's post below.

