MaKhumalo finally got to confront her sister wife, MaCele, over the comments she made about her infertility issues

On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Khumalo sought answers from both MaCele and Musa Mseleku

SA has already picked sides and concluded about who the problematic wife is, based on the past seasons of the show

MaKhumalo spoke to MaCele about her past comments on her infertility. Image: Mzansi Magic, Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile Khumalo finally got her opportunity to confront MaCele about her comments regarding her inability to have children.

Things got heated when the radio personality pressed both Musa Mseleku and MaCele for answers about what their plans were for her from the start.

MaKhumalo confronts MaCele

In a clip posted by @YMncam, Thobile repeated MaCele's words to her and the rest of the wives, as well as the two counsellors.

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If you may recall, Briefly News reported that Thobile spoke with a therapist about MaCele's words, which were weighing very heavily on her. MaKhumalo then allegedly claimed that MaCele said Musa bragged to her about marrying her as wife number three, with the impression that she would give Musa many children.

"I still remember, we were travelling from Umgababa in the same car to Port Shepstone after shooting 'Ezomshado.' I remember MaCele saying, I guess it just happened that she got agitated by our conversation, where it got to the point where she voiced her thoughts," she said.

MaKhumalo quoted MaCele, saying, "I remember him bragging to me at that time, saying he is going to fetch you and bring you to the Mseleku house and have a lot of children. Look at how things are now because you are not bringing those kids."

Now, Thobile wanted to know if that was Musa's plan from the start, and if he really wanted a polyfamous marriage, or was "MaCele ambushed."

MaKhumalo spoke about the words said by MaCele at the family meeting, with Musa Mseleku caught in the middle. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

In response to the question, MaCele fired back at Thobile, saying she was being too forward:

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@Neliswa22 reacted:

"MaCele is a coward for not facing her sisterwives, speaking in diary sessions and her husband. She's also failing to see that her husband is the one who is the mastermind of the squabble with the wives. When the wives are all in the same tone, he says the wives are ganging up on him."

@Lorrain33339261 stated:

"This woman is vile, and she claims to be a Christian, but anyway, most people hide behind the church."

@nthabiNKC asked:

"What does she not know? What’s confusing because it’s either she said it or not. She should elaborate. MaCele is a spineless coward."

@NNestavio92595 slammed MaCele:

"MaCele is a weirdo for real. She's used to bullying these ladies. I'll never forgive her for undertaking Shibase while she was pregnant with Mpumelelo."

@ShirleyLefupana was amused:

"Naaah, Musa likes it when they don’t get along, look at him adding petrol."

@Nokulun66188298 replied:

"MaCele is panicking. There's a lot she said about the other wives to Thobile, and Thobile will spill. The original three musketeers have fallen out."

MaCele corners Musa Mseleku

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku was caught in the middle when all of his wives had seemingly turned against him, including MaCele.

MaCele shocked SA when she accused her husband of painting her as the enemy to his other brides, which she believes is what has caused the tension between them.

Source: Briefly News