Reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently got called out for his latest post, involving his three children, Abongwe Sne and Mpilo Mseleku

This follows the backlash Sne Mseleku received when Abongwe graduated, a few months after her sister Mpilo also graduated from university

South Africans have added their mixed opinions, calling out Musa Mseleku for his distasteful Instagram post

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Musa Mseleku seemingly congratulated his daughters, confusing Snes peeps. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku ruffled social media when he posted an appreciation post dedicated to his three daughters.

Following Abongwe Mseleku's graduation ceremony after completing her studies at the AFDA Film School, Mseleku showed love to her and Mpiloenhle Mseleku, as well as his firstborn, Sne Mseleku.

Musa dedicates weird post to daughters

In his message, Mseleku wrote a tongue-in-cheek post about how he views his daughters as equals. A year before Abongwe's graduation, Mpilo graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in May 2025.

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However, his eldest daughter, Sne, did not pursue higher education and has multiple children.

"These are my beautiful children. Linye is**de whether graduated or not, but at the end of the day, they come from one family. So your comparison has no meaning to me."

His post was deemed distasteful, despite having good intentions.

Below are some of the mixed reactions online:

SA was confused when Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku was present with her q

thobs_khumalo_mkhwanazi said:

"Of all pictures, why did Messy pick the one with Sne all pregnant? Every day you remind us why our dads shouldn’t be on social media."

mama_anele_mthombeni was shocked:

"Lo.l your choice of words and pics? you makiyit worse. I really want to believe that you are hacked."

thando_mduvana said:

"Sne is the female version yakho bab’uMusa Mseleku."

Defending Mseleku, some people said this post was due to the nasty comments about Sne Mseleku, and he is choosing to fight for her.

@onlysleekbitch said:

"Haybo, he made the viewers speak down on Sne by the way he spoke and treated her, why’s he mad when people are doing what he literally taught them to."

@NokwandaK_ shared:

"He's merely addressing those who've been on Sne's case. There have been many mocking her for being pregnant while her siblings graduate. He's defending his daughter; nothing wrong with that."

@missjolis said this was plain English.

"Nothing wrong here. This is proper Zulu; loosely translated, it means “these are children of one father”. IsiZulu esiqojeme lesi, which can tickle those not too familiar with idioms of the Zulu language."

@Siyabashaya shared:

"What I’ve noticed is that many people here seem to think what he is referring to means a man's manhood, whereas it’s an idiom. The things is the seat of the man’s seed, so Mseleku is simply saying that they are all his biological children. And comparing them to each other holds no particular value to him." shared:

Musa's wives bond at retreat

In a previous report from Briefly News, the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu saw the wives allying and calling it, istimela sase'Mzumbe

Fans had a field day with Busisiwe 'MaCele' as she was left out, and her facial expressions throughout the scenes left them floored

The reactions online were all in support of MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and their carefree nature

Source: Briefly News