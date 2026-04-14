Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Inside Coachella 2026: America Reveals Bucket Showers at Music Festival in TikTok Video
People

Inside Coachella 2026: America Reveals Bucket Showers at Music Festival in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • Coachella attendees went viral after showing people their realistic experiences at the music festival
  • Online users were fascinated as they got an inside look at what it takes to enjoy the annual event in California's desert
  • Social media was abuzz with videos showing that there was a stark difference between those who can afford a luxury Coachella experience and those who cannot

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Coachella 2026 drew a large crowd with Justin Bieber as the headliner, and one woman posted her full experience. The iconic music festival was also trending on social media as people shared their Coachella.

Woman shows shower at Coachella in TikTok video
A woman's shower at Coachella in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @mrslondrav / Instagram / TikTok
Source: TikTok

A woman posted a video on 11 April 2026 showing her setup camping at Coachella. People were disturbed as the woman showed that attending the music festival also comes with many disadvantages.

In a TikTok video, @mrsalondrav shared her Coachella bathroom situation while camping. The music festival includes a wide array of options for consideration, to use depending on price. The lady shared her experience as a Coachella attendee who decided to camp. She took her camera into a tent that was a makeshift shower inside. To clean herself every day, she was using a bucket filled with water and a handheld showerhead attachment. Watch the video below:

Read also

Picture of Cyan Boujee in traditional attire sparks marriage rumours: "Another baddie down"

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Coachella amazed people

Online users felt that the video cured their Coachella FOMO. Many admitted the video of a more humble Coachella experience made them feel that the music festival needs a big budget, otherwise, it is not a pleasant experience. Read the comments below:

Coachella draws big crows annually
Coachella draws big crowds annually for shows by some of the biggest artists of our time. Image: Benjamin Farren
Source: UGC

Erika 🌻 said:

"Sorry, but no. I need a hotel. I love camping, but only cause there are rivers/ lakes and areas to shower, but I cannot imagine showering in a tent in the desert."

Neka commented:

"Please algorithm, keep me on the rich side of Coachella. I don’t want poor problems on my phone. Life is already hard enough."

Eddie said:

"Genuine question... is Coachella even fun if you're not rich?"

kp.gxo remarked:

"I genuinely don’t understand how Coachella is even enjoyable.

sabelle was not impressed:

"Imagine being in there showering, and it blows away 😭"

Gloria Jimenez said:

"There are actual showers at Coachella. They’re in big trailers. You don’t have to do this. It’s optional."

Read also

"No Apple Pay": SA woman shares hilarious culture shock after nearly getting kicked out of a store

Monica W. wrote:

"I thought Coachella was about going out and just being with people and out in the elements and listening to good music. When did Coachella become a glamping paradise?"

JaxTheDoggo added:

"This alone would keep me away from ever going, and this makes me just not understand what the hype is about."

Other Briefly News stories about concert

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Marli van breda Elizabeth lambert Trey gowdy Lunathi mampofu Hannah barron