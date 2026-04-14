Inside Coachella 2026: America Reveals Bucket Showers at Music Festival in TikTok Video
- Coachella attendees went viral after showing people their realistic experiences at the music festival
- Online users were fascinated as they got an inside look at what it takes to enjoy the annual event in California's desert
- Social media was abuzz with videos showing that there was a stark difference between those who can afford a luxury Coachella experience and those who cannot
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Coachella 2026 drew a large crowd with Justin Bieber as the headliner, and one woman posted her full experience. The iconic music festival was also trending on social media as people shared their Coachella.
A woman posted a video on 11 April 2026 showing her setup camping at Coachella. People were disturbed as the woman showed that attending the music festival also comes with many disadvantages.
In a TikTok video, @mrsalondrav shared her Coachella bathroom situation while camping. The music festival includes a wide array of options for consideration, to use depending on price. The lady shared her experience as a Coachella attendee who decided to camp. She took her camera into a tent that was a makeshift shower inside. To clean herself every day, she was using a bucket filled with water and a handheld showerhead attachment. Watch the video below:
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Coachella amazed people
Online users felt that the video cured their Coachella FOMO. Many admitted the video of a more humble Coachella experience made them feel that the music festival needs a big budget, otherwise, it is not a pleasant experience. Read the comments below:
Erika 🌻 said:
"Sorry, but no. I need a hotel. I love camping, but only cause there are rivers/ lakes and areas to shower, but I cannot imagine showering in a tent in the desert."
Neka commented:
"Please algorithm, keep me on the rich side of Coachella. I don’t want poor problems on my phone. Life is already hard enough."
Eddie said:
"Genuine question... is Coachella even fun if you're not rich?"
kp.gxo remarked:
"I genuinely don’t understand how Coachella is even enjoyable.
sabelle was not impressed:
"Imagine being in there showering, and it blows away 😭"
Gloria Jimenez said:
"There are actual showers at Coachella. They’re in big trailers. You don’t have to do this. It’s optional."
Monica W. wrote:
"I thought Coachella was about going out and just being with people and out in the elements and listening to good music. When did Coachella become a glamping paradise?"
JaxTheDoggo added:
"This alone would keep me away from ever going, and this makes me just not understand what the hype is about."
Other Briefly News stories about concert
- South Africans were taken aback after seeing the chaos that erupted during a music festival in Mpumalanga in a video that went viral.
- Online users got to see a concertgoer who was eager to see Kelvin Momo, but everything turned into a disaster because of the rain.
- A TikTok video showed the moment that a DJ messed up a song mix to a popular song and earned lots of criticism.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za