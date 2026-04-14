Coachella attendees went viral after showing people their realistic experiences at the music festival

Online users were fascinated as they got an inside look at what it takes to enjoy the annual event in California's desert

Social media was abuzz with videos showing that there was a stark difference between those who can afford a luxury Coachella experience and those who cannot

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Coachella 2026 drew a large crowd with Justin Bieber as the headliner, and one woman posted her full experience. The iconic music festival was also trending on social media as people shared their Coachella.

A woman's shower at Coachella in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @mrslondrav / Instagram / TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman posted a video on 11 April 2026 showing her setup camping at Coachella. People were disturbed as the woman showed that attending the music festival also comes with many disadvantages.

In a TikTok video, @mrsalondrav shared her Coachella bathroom situation while camping. The music festival includes a wide array of options for consideration, to use depending on price. The lady shared her experience as a Coachella attendee who decided to camp. She took her camera into a tent that was a makeshift shower inside. To clean herself every day, she was using a bucket filled with water and a handheld showerhead attachment. Watch the video below:

Coachella amazed people

Online users felt that the video cured their Coachella FOMO. Many admitted the video of a more humble Coachella experience made them feel that the music festival needs a big budget, otherwise, it is not a pleasant experience. Read the comments below:

Coachella draws big crowds annually for shows by some of the biggest artists of our time. Image: Benjamin Farren

Source: UGC

Erika 🌻 said:

"Sorry, but no. I need a hotel. I love camping, but only cause there are rivers/ lakes and areas to shower, but I cannot imagine showering in a tent in the desert."

Neka commented:

"Please algorithm, keep me on the rich side of Coachella. I don’t want poor problems on my phone. Life is already hard enough."

Eddie said:

"Genuine question... is Coachella even fun if you're not rich?"

kp.gxo remarked:

"I genuinely don’t understand how Coachella is even enjoyable.

sabelle was not impressed:

"Imagine being in there showering, and it blows away 😭"

Gloria Jimenez said:

"There are actual showers at Coachella. They’re in big trailers. You don’t have to do this. It’s optional."

Monica W. wrote:

"I thought Coachella was about going out and just being with people and out in the elements and listening to good music. When did Coachella become a glamping paradise?"

JaxTheDoggo added:

"This alone would keep me away from ever going, and this makes me just not understand what the hype is about."

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Source: Briefly News