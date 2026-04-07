Kelvin Momo’s One Man Concert at Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park was shut down by a storm that left hundreds of soaked fans without shelter

The VVIP tent at People’s Park collapsed under the heavy downpour, and fans were forced to evacuate as floodwater overtook the entire venue

Momo had shown up and was ready to perform before the storm hit, and his fans made sure that everyone on social media knew that

Durban had been counting down to this one for weeks. Thousands of fans packed into Moses Mabhida Stadium’s People’s Park on Sunday, 5 April 2026, ready for Kelvin Momo’s One Man Concert.

A man being showered by the heavy rain at the event. Images: @yung_jaybee

Source: TikTok

The night had every ingredient for a classic Durban show until the sky had other plans, turning the entire event into a washout.

Unexpected heavy rain, thunderstorms, and violent winds tore through the venue before Momo could even perform his set. The severe weather flooded People’s Park and destroyed structures on site, forcing organisers to cancel the event, immediately. What made it worse was that nobody had predicted the storm before the show, leaving thousands of fans completely caught off guard.

The night that started so well

The venue had been filling up from as early as 4:30pm with fans in full spirits. DJs warmed up the crowd while people danced and settled into what seemed like a proper Durban summer night. The VIP section was at capacity within the first hour. The general area was buzzing with energy as each act kept the crowd locked in and ready for the main event.

TikToker @yung_jaybee captured the full madness in a video posted on 6 April 2026. The clip shows fans completely drenched as the storm tore through the park. He captioned the post, “We almost perished.”

The VVIP tent gave way under the heavy downpour and had to be evacuated. Other concertgoers crammed under the few marquee tents still standing, while many were left in the open with no shelter at all.

Watch the chaos in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the chaos

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@madamshareen commented:

“So he decided to have a concert during Easter? It’s crazy how people make everything about groove.”

@Jaaz Row wrote:

“Imagine if you don't have a car in this situation and you live far. The Uber takes a long time because of the weather. 😭 That's why I go with my car to events for such.”

@Wendy.T.Nxumalo said:

“😂 I am glad that I sold my ticket on Wednesday last week.”

@Kyla ❣️commented:

“The song choice.😂🤣 Plus, it's pouring, and the people are screaming. 😂😭 The guy holding the hand must be Jack? 😂”

@tsehlana0 wrote:

“This type of situation requires you to have spent only 5% of your salary, otherwise depression will hit hard. 😮‍💨”

@kat🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 commented:

“All sins were washed away. 🙌 Next year, please buy me a ticket, guys. 😢”

A picture of the Amapiano sensation, Kelvin Momo. Image: Piano Connect

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News