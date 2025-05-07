Nomzamo Mbatha made her Met Gala debut at the 2025 edition of the exclusive and prestigious fashion event

She received praise from fans, celebrities and close friend Zozibini Tunzi for her outfit designed by South African brand Mmuso Maxwell

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky also put to rest months of speculation at the 2025 Met Gala

Nomzamo Mbatha slayed her 2025 Met Gala look. Image: Leon Bennett, Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Popular actress Nomzamo Mbatha represented South Africa well when she graced the 2025 Met Gala. The Shaka iLembe actress wasn’t the only South African who nailed their Met Gala look, with Tyla earning praises online.

Nomzamo Mbatha wows at 2025 Met Gala

Nomzamo Mbatha made a great first impression when she rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment and fashion world at the 2025 Met Gala.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 6 May, Nomzamo Mbatha shared content from the event held in New York. Nomzamo disclosed that she attended the exclusive event as an African Fashion International (AFI) correspondent.

“A taste of my first Met Gala 🤍Cannot put into words the deep gratitude of this experience - to have been present and corresponding for @afi_sa during such a poignant theme is nothing short of divine alignment. Thank you for trusting me with AFI’s 'First Monday in May',” she wrote.

The actress blended tradition and high fashion with her look by Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko, the duo behind South African brand Mmuso Maxwell.

She wore a burgundy two-piece outfit consisting of a blazer and a floor-length skirt adorned with embroidered details. Her hair was intricately braided and sculpted into large circular loops stacked above her head, giving her a regal look. She thanked Mmuso Maxwell for the custom look, saying:

“MmusoMaxwell have shown their incredible craftsmanship over the years when it comes to tailoring - with short notice, they went above and beyond, and we made it to the Met! We remain thankful ✨🤍”

See the photos below:

Mzansi gushes over Nomzamo Mbatha's debut Met Gala look

In the comments, her close friend Zozibini Tunzi, along with fans and celebrities, gushed about Nomzamo Mbatha’s look.

Here are some of the comments:

pabikgadima gushed:

“You look amazing, so regal 👸🏾 from face, hair to your outfit, talk about African elegance ♥️”

khensanii_khozaa said:

“Another day, another slay🙌🏾😍❤️”

zozitunzi complimented:

“Gorgeous girl😍”

phindiguleburley explained:

“Clothes are really about how you wear and carry them. YOU my dearest Nomzamo Mbatha, you rock them with that regal. I LOVE IT 🙌🏾💝”

johanna.makgalemele highlighted:

“Brilliant exposure for Africa at such a critical time 🙌🏽🥰 Siyabonga African Fashion International.”

Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning at the 2025 Met Gala. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna debuts 3rd baby bump at 2025 Met Gala

Meanwhile, Rihanna put to rest months of speculation at the 2025 Met Gala.

Briefly News reported that Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky officially confirmed they are expecting their third child together at the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala while rocking a form-fitting look that included a polka-dot tie, cropped blazer, and oversized fedora. A$AP Rocky also confirmed they are expecting their third child together during an interview on the blue carpet.

