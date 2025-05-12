American rapper Doja Cat stole the show at the 2025 iHeart Radio Wango Tango show in Los Angeles on Saturday, 10 May

The 29-year-old’s aqua blue dress turned heads on the red carpet and on the stage as she performed her hit songs, much to the delight of her fans

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to praise the 'Need to Know' hitmaker, calling her outfit perfect, with some saying she looked angelic

Beautiful American rapper Doja Cat was the star of the 2025 iHeart Radio Wango Tango show in Los Angeles on Saturday, 10 May, which featured many top stars.

The 29-year-old stunned fans with her gorgeous aqua blue dress and blonde hair, while she also had fans singing along to her hits, such as Need to Know on the stage.

American rapper Doja Cat turned heads at the Wango Tango show in Los Angeles. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety.

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat, real name Amala Dlamini, has become a fan favourite around the world, including in South Africa, where she recently visited to spend time with her Mzansi father, Dumisani

Doja Cat steals the show at Wango Tango

Watch Doja Cat's performance in the video below:

During the performance, Doja Cat performed her hits that made her a household name, while she also performed Lose My Mind, the soundtrack for the upcoming Brad Pitt movie F1.

It is not the first time that Doja Cat’s looks have stolen the show after she amazed local fans with her bare face look, while she also posed with famous stars at the Los Angeles show.

Doja Cat's outfit impressed fans, according to the Instagram post below:

The Los Angeles show is just one of many recent performances for the 29-year-old after she performed alongside Mzansi star Tyla at the star-studded Met Gala afterparty.

American star Doja Cat's performance at Wango Tango stole the show at the Wango Tango event in Los Angeles. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are amazed by Doja Cat’s outfit

Fans worldwide reacted on social media, saying they admired the 29-year-old rapper, calling her outfit stunning and saying it was inspired by the underwater world, Atlantis.

Mvcew1ndu was impressed:

“OMGGG BEAUTIFUL ANGELL 😍."

Oliviakillinyou is a fan:

“OH MY SHE LOOKS SO STUNNING, she better perform some new VIE songs 😍.”

Bernardo.sllv admires the rapper:

“So perfect, so beautiful, I love you, Amala.”

Demi_not_lovato showed their love:

“I’m her biggest fan 🥹🥹💓💓.”

Tanikadobson_ was amazed:

“The girls look good! Doja looking mighty beautiful like always 💅🏼.”

Jennifer.burnham.587 saw the inspiration:

“She looks INCREDIBLE!! Like that character from Atlantis!”

Delakush_is excited:

“OMG she’s back.”

Jeniferalencar888 kept it short but sweet:

“Gorgeeeeous 😍.”

Mn.xbksw.mib called her an angel:

“In the land of gods and monsters, she was an angel 😍💛.”

Dianasilvathat loved the show:

“👏👏👏👏 great performance tonight! loved it.”

Doja Cat will headline South African show

As reported by Briefly News, 29-year-old American rapper Doja Cat will headline the South African show, Hey Neighbour, in August 2025.

The 29-year-old rapper will perform in Mzansi for the first time, although she is no stranger to the country as she has a South African father, Dumisani Dlamini.

