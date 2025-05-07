Gospel musician Xolly Mncwango discussed her career after walking away with two Metro FM Awards

She described her win as a reminder of God's presence in her life after triumphing over heavyweights such as Makhadzi and DBN Gogo

Upcoming musicians Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe made history at the Metro FM Awards ceremony held on Saturday 3, May

Xolly Mncwango opened up about her career following her victory at the Metro FM Awards. Image: xollymncwa

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango is over the moon after walking away with two gongs at the recently held Metro FM Music Awards, where budding songstress Naledi Aphiwe made Mzansi music history.

Xolly Mncwango reflects on her recent awards

Xolly Mncwango left Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga with the Best Female Artist and Best Gospel Album awards.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Xolly shared that she didn’t expect to triumph in the two categories, especially the Best Female Artist category, where she went up against the likes of DBN Gogo, Babalwa M, Ntokozo Mkhize and reigning Metro FM Awards Artist of the Year, Makhadzi.

Xolly Mncwango said the win was a testament that God was in total control of her music career.

“It's not about winning the most awards, but about God's favour and grace and him being the amplifier of our steps,” she said.

Xolly Mncwango discusses her career

She won the Best Gospel Album award for Unusual. The Healing Power songstress beat Nontokozo Mkhize again for the award. Other nominees included SbuNoah with the album Heavenly Psalms Level 2, Ayanda Ntanzi with According to Grace, A One Man Show and Mmuso Worship with Jesus to the City V2.

Reflecting on winning the Best Gospel Album award, Xolly Mncwango described the moment as a reminder of God’s presence in her life.

“Winning Best Gospel Album is testament to God's unusual and mighty works in my life. I thought of it based on the testimonies and the hard work we’ve put in. I'm grateful and humbled by His blessings and such recognition. Above all, I am honoured to be a vessel,” she declared.

Xolly Mncwango shared what the Metro FM Awards meant to her. Image: xollymncwa

Source: Instagram

Mawelele wins big at Metro FM Awards

Meanwhile, upcoming musician Mawelele was one of the big winners at the Metro FM Awards. His fanbase made quite an impression and helped him win three awards.

The singer took home the Best Newcomer and Best R&B awards, and the Best African Pop Song trophy for Romeo and Juliet, a song with his rumoured squeeze, Naledi Aphiwe.

Saturday, 3 May was a day to remember for Mawelele, who also walked away with the Urban Music Awards’ Best Newcomer gong. Talk about a bright future ahead!

Somizi reveals how he made Zola Mhlongo's dress

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi gave Mzansi a behind-the-scenes look at how Zola Mhlongo's show-stopper of a dress that she wore to the Metro FM Music Awards came to be.

Zola Mhlongo was among the celebs who left a lasting impression at the Metro FM Awards ceremony. Zola rocked a body-hugging number that accentuated her figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News