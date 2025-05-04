The Metro FM Music Awards took place on 3 May 2025 in Mpumalanga, and one of the biggest winners of the night was Makhadzi

The Limpopo-born performer was nominated alongside Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small and other popular artists

Makhadzi's Metro FM Music Awards win left many tongues wagging on social media as they discussed who deserved the award

The Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) recently celebrated artists in the music industry at the Mbombela Stadium. Makhadzi came out on top at the MMA 2025 due to popular demand.

Makhadzi's Metro FM Music Award win, beating out Kelvin Momo, caused a stir. Image: @makhadzisa / Instagram / Kelvin Momo / Facebook

Major amapiano artists were nominated alongside Makhadzi, and her win over them made people debate whether she deserved it. Social media users were divided over who should've won big at the MMAs.

Makhadzi wins big at MMA25

The MMAs announced that Makhadzi won the Artist of the Year award. She beat out to nominees including Kelvin Momo, Tyler ICU, Kabza De Small and Mörda. The winner was selected through public votes. See the post below:

Kelvin Momo fans upset by MMA25 results

Soon after Makhadzi's win, Kelvin Momo was trending on X as some of his fans were outraged that he lost the Artist of the Year award and ended up without any wins. Some people insisted that the artist was snubbed by Metro FM as Usimamane won Best Male Artist over him.

Briefly News reported that many South Africans have expressed their love for Kelvin Momo. The musician recently announced an upcoming project that many supporters have been raving about.

Kelvin Momo is also due to perform at a Red Bull symphonic event. Fans expressed their disappointment that their fave was not able to scoop any of the MMAs.

Makhadzi's Metro FM Music Award wins left Kelvin Momo fans upset. Image: Kelvin Momo

SA debates Makhadzi's win

Aside from comparing Makhadzi to Kelvin Momo, many people questioned whether the Limpopo artist had done enough work in 2024 to win Artist of the Year. Many defended Makhadzi's MMA25 win. Read people's comments about Makhadzi below:

@thulilerikhotso said:

"Oh please, no BET, doesn’t even show up to his gigs, didn’t fill up any stadium. The real question here is what exactly did Kelvin Momo do besides drop the same five songs with the same 5 artists in different fonts?"

@GeeendaKid3 argued:

"Makhadzi is bigger than Kelvin and has more commercial appeal. You just riders, in your own world Kelvin Momo is even bigger and better than Drake🤣"

@MashabelaS61104 wrote:

"Let Makhadzi shine 🙌"

@Ghosty_SA remarked:

"Makhadzi is Brenda Fassie of our generation."

@NyambeniMutshi1 defended Makhadzi:

"She has been working very hard, consistently working hard so she deserves this award honestly."

@miShumoZA_ was not happy:

"If we as fans really do vote. are you telling me Makhadzi has more fans than Kelvin Momo? #MetroFMMusicAwards2025"

@LecbaMo asked:

"Makhadzi? Artist of the year for which year bazalwane? #MMA25"

@ayanda_yay83058 was amazed:

"Over Kelvin Momo. Wow."

@ThapeloJunaid insisted:

"To all the "Tribalists, music doesn't revolve around amapiano."

