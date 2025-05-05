Somizi Mhlongo recently showed fans and followers the creative process behind his latest masterpiece

The flamboyant media personality was the designer behind Zola Mhlongo's Metro FM Music Awards dress

The gown has caught its fair share of shade as well as praise, more so behind SomGAGA's creative direction

Somizi Mhlongo shared how he designed Zola Mhlongo’s Metro FM Music Awards dress. Images: somizi, zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

We finally have the tea behind Zola Mhlongo's show-stopper of a dress that she wore to the Metro FM Music Awards, courtesy of the fabulous Somizi Mhlongo.

How did Somizi Mhlongo make Zola Mhlongo's dress?

The stars were aligned for the magical night that was the Metro FM Music Awards, where we got to celebrate our faves on stage for their work and on the red carpet for their style.

The fabulous Zola Mhlongo was among the celebs who dressed to the nines at the ceremony, donning a breathtaking black number designed by fashionista and aspiring designer Somizi Mhlongo.

Known to take risks when it comes to fashion and creativity, SomGAGA designed a stunning body-hugging number to accentuate Zola's incredible figure.

Somizi Mhlongo went over the top with Zola Mhlongo’s dress for the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

The Sompire Kids founder stretched his creative juices even further by adding a unique piece to the dress, reminiscent of what she wore to the 2024 Royalty Soapie Awards - it's giving Medusa!

Somizi took the viewer through how the gown came together and ended by showing the completed piece worn by Zola at a photoshoot ahead of the awards.

Here's what Mzansi thinks of Zola Mhlongo's dress

Fans praised Somizi's bravery and creativity, impressed by his work despite only being in fashion school for a few months.

However, this wouldn't be his first rodeo, as he previously designed a gorgeous number for his daughter, Bahumi.

South African singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, praised Somizi:

"Super proud of you and @sompirre."

dineomoloisane was impressed:

"This deserves a loud whoooooo shem!"

hlelive said:

"I’m so proud of you, yazi, you decoder and immediately went straight for gold. Didn’t allow yourself to be a beginner."

umbali_wethu was in awe:

"Can we have a moment of silence for the dress?"

Not everyone was happy with the dress Somizi Mhlongo designed for Zola Mhlongo. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were thrown off by the "snake-looking thing" and bashed Somizi and Zola's collaboration:

SimplyMegszcpt was confused:

"I'm sorry. I don't know whether she is pregnant, but the dress is hideous, and with that alien entity latching onto her, it's hard to guess what the story behind this outfit is."

destinyzee asked:

"Ok, what’s going on with the snake or umbhobho?"

AstraeaNata was curious:

"Aren’t there schools to teach making dresses and gowns properly in this country anymore?"

EliahHunt criticised:

"Girls at their matric farewell dress better than South African celebrities."

Makhadzi outshines Kelvin Momo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's win at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The Limpopo singer was nominated alongside Kelvin Momo and other superstars, and fans argued that the DJ/ producer was more deserving of the Artist of the Year award over Khadzi.

Source: Briefly News